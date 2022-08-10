Trump’s legal team was in talks with the Justice Department this spring about records stored at Mar-a-Lago, attorney says





Donald Trump’s legal team was in talks with the Justice Department as recently as early June over records stored at the former president’s Mar-a-Largo home, which FBI agents searched on Monday, said one of his attorneys confirmed to NBC News.

Trump lawyer Christina Bobb said on Tuesday that the FBI removed a dozen boxes from a basement storage area and a search warrant left by officers indicated they were investigating more. possible violations of laws relating to the handling of classified documents and the law on presidential records.

Along with his account, multiple sources have now confirmed to NBC News that the unprecedented search was linked to classified material.

The Washington Post first reported the new details from Bobb, who said she was present for Monday’s research, while CNN previously reported aspects of the spring meeting.

According to Bobb, Trump’s lawyers earlier this year rummaged through two to three dozen boxes of material in a storage area, looking for possible presidential records, and turned over a few pages that might meet the definition.

Bobb said she and Trump attorney Evan Corcoran later met with a senior Justice Department official whose name she could not recall. Trump appeared at the start of the meeting in June and greeted investigators, Bobb said, adding that the former president was not interviewed. . Federal officials then examined boxes of materials, Bobb added.

Corcoran did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department declined to comment on the FBI’s search of Trump’s home.

Bobb told NBC News that Justice Department officials said they did not believe the storage unit containing the documents was properly secured. She said Trump officials added a lock to the facility and FBI agents broke the lock when they searched the property on Monday.

Bobb added that she doesn’t know what prompted the Justice Department to turn its investigation into a court-ordered search.

A source close to Trump familiar with the search said there were no plans to release a copy of the warrant. The source added that Trump personally showed Justice Department officials the room where the documents were located during the spring meeting, which the source said took place on June 3.

In a lengthy email statement released by his Save America political committee, Trump said his home was “currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents who” broke into my safe. “.

This year, Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents that the National Archives and Records Administration said had been illegally removed from the White House.

The National Archives then asked the Justice Department to examine whether Trump’s handling of White House records violated federal law.

A Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, blasted the FBI research, calling it both “brazen” and “completely unnecessary.”

President Trump and his representatives have gone to great lengths to communicate and cooperate with the appropriate agencies, which is common for all similar cases,” Budowich said in a statement Tuesday.

Vaughn Hillyard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trumps-legal-team-was-talks-justice-department-spring-records-stored-m-rcna42319 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos