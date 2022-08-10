Game companies urge PM Modi for ‘uniform and fair treatment’





After the government ordered Google and Apple to ban the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), some game companies have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for ‘fair treatment’ to help foster the gaming ecosystem in the country. The gaming platforms have urged the government to ensure “uniform and fair treatment of all entities operating in India”, sources say. “While capital and infrastructure are critical to the industry’s survival and development, the world’s leading video game companies, with their experience and next-generation technology, are needed to establish a robust gaming ecosystem in India,” the letter read. “There is a greater need for a clear set of standards and a framework to ensure fairness and consistency to all stakeholders. Industry wants to proactively engage with government to train a robust set of video game-centric policies based on global best practices,” the letter noted. TechCrunch was the first to report the letter. Late last month, the government ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000. Game developer Krafton recently announced that BGMI had surpassed 100 million registered users in India. The letter demanded Modi’s urgent intervention in the matter, seeking his “advice and advice to work towards a more comprehensive dialogue and discussion in the future”. The ban on BGMI, which is India’s version of PUBG, has led to the postponement of a prominent esports event amid reports claiming a “connection with China” behind the ban. Esports Premier League (ESPL) Season 2 has been postponed due to last week’s ban. The esports event was expected to see players from across the country with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/business/bgmi-ban-gaming-companies-urge-pm-modi-for-uniform-and-fair-treatment–182738 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos