FBI seized boxes during Trump’s Florida raid, lawyer says





Local law enforcement officers are seen outside former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022.

Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images

FBI agents seized a dozen boxes during a Monday raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, his lawyer told NBC News.

The attorney, Christina Bobb, also told NBC on Tuesday that a copy of the search warrant that FBI agents left at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach indicated that the agents were investigating possible violations of laws related to the Presidential Records Act and manipulation. classified material.

Monday’s raid was the FBI’s first known search of the residence of a president or former president as part of a criminal investigation. Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago during the search.

Prior to the search, it was known that a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., was investigating the removal of documents that were transferred from the White House to Mar-a-Lago when Trump left office in January 2021. Some of these documents were marked classified.

In January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration recovered 15 boxes of White House documents that were sent to Mar-a-Lago. At that time, NARA said all of these documents should have been sent to the National Archives when Trump left office, as required by the Presidential Records Act.

Workers move boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building on the grounds of the White House, ahead of the departure of US President Donald Trump, in Washington on January 14, 2021.

Erin Scott | Reuters

Bobb, confirming an account she first told The Washington Post, told NBC News that Trump’s lawyers were speaking to Justice Department officials this spring about the records stored at Mar-a-Lago.

In one meeting, she said, Trump’s lawyers searched between two and three dozen boxes in a storage area and gave Justice Department officials “a few pages” that could answer the question. definition of a presidential file.

Bobb told NBC News that during a June 3 meeting, she and another Trump lawyer were speaking with a senior Justice Department official at Mar-a-Lago when Trump briefly stopped to say hello.

At that meeting, a source close to Trump told NBC New that Trump personally showed the Justice Department official the room where the documents were located.

Bobb said Trump officials added a lock on a storage unit after justice officials said they didn’t believe it was secure. That lock was broken during the FBI’s search on Monday, she told NBC.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich, in a new statement released Tuesday, blasted the FBI raid.

“Monday’s brazen raid was not only unprecedented, it was completely unnecessary,” Budowich said. “President Trump and his representatives have gone to great lengths to communicate and cooperate with the appropriate agencies, which is common for all similar bodies.”

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

“These repugnant actions of [President]Joe Biden’s administration would make a Third World dictator blush,” he said. “However, in the Democrats’ desperate bid to hold on to power, they have unified and grown the entire conservative movement.”

FBI Director Chris Wray was nominated by Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a statement Tuesday evening, said, “The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to Monday’s events. Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should have already provided answers. to the American people and must do so immediately.”

To obtain a search warrant, federal law enforcement authorities must first demonstrate to a judge that there are probable grounds to believe that a crime has been committed and that the evidence they seek in the desired search relate to this crime.

