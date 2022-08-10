Jokowi: I’m the saddest when sick Indonesian citizens go abroad





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi admitted he was the saddest when he learned that there were Indonesian citizens who were sick but went abroad for treatment. He said that the funds used to finance the sick and to go abroad reach 110 trillion rupees every year. This was conveyed by Jokowi when he inaugurated RSUD Dr. Soedarso Towers A and B, Pontianak City, West Kalimantan on Tuesday (08/09/2022). Jokowi was accompanied by First Lady Iriana. “I am very sad when I hear that there are citizens of our country who are sick and then go abroad, to Malaysia, to Singapore, some to Japan, others to America. Especially for the West Kalimantan, I heard a lot of people went to Kuching (Malaysia),” said Jokowi, broadcast on Youtube from the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday. “How much are our capital outflows? The money used to finance the sick and to go abroad amounts to more than 110 trillion rupees each year,” he continued. For this, he immediately acceded to the request of the governor of West Kalimantan when he asked for help regarding buildings for hospitals, medical equipment. In fact, Jokowi said, the central government is ready to pay up to 205 billion rupees to prepare medical devices. “This is what we call mutual cooperation to settle the money that we have to spend because our hospitals are not ready,” he said. Jokowi said there were a total of 227 patient beds at dr. Soedarso. Moreover, operating theaters and intensive care rooms have also been built with state-of-the-art facilities so that people no longer need to travel abroad for treatment. “So I remind you that we don’t have to go out. Here we are ready and sufficient to deal with existing cases,” he said. * Fact or hoax? To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number Liputan6.com Fact Check 0811 9787 670 by simply typing the desired keyword.

President Joko Widodo felt that the disbursement of ministry spending funds and social assistance to overcome the economic crisis due to the pandemic was too slow. During the plenary cabinet meeting on June 18 at the State Palace, he sprinkled the ministers present.

