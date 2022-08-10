2024 GOP hopefuls defend Trump against FBI search for Mar-a-Lago





Former President Trump’s top potential rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination are fiercely defending him against the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago, alleging without evidence that he is facing political persecution by a Justice Department Biden thug.

Why it matters: At a time when Trump’s grip on the GOP has shown signs of weakening due to primary losses, explosive summer January 6 committee hearings and the rise of a grassroots alternative to the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the potential Republican of 2024 the field suddenly unites around him.

The big picture: The outpouring of support from DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and other potential 2024 candidates underscores the tightrope ambitious Republicans must walk in a time when Trump is still the dominant force in the party.

They would like to remove Trump from the 2024 plot, but also recognize that they must join the uproar to woo Trump’s base, which is newly energized by new allegations of “deep state” misconduct. By backing Trump on an issue that has in many ways defined his political trajectory, his party rivals are inadvertently empowering him to run.

What they’re saying: DeSantis tweeted hours after the FBI’s operation, calling the “raid” in his home state “a further escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against political opponents of the regime.”

What we’re watching: DeSantis is hosting rallies in Phoenix and New Mexico this weekend. His team told Axios that even though the Governor speaks “on the fly” and often decides what to say just hours before taking the stage, they expect the hell to trigger the search for the FBI.

Pence, who opened an irreparable rift with Trump by refusing to cancel the 2020 election on January 6, expressed “deep concern” over the “unprecedented research” and used it as an opportunity to rehash the allegations. that the FBI acted on political motivation during the Trump administration.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who took advantage of his freedom of movement against his former boss, including openly attacking Trump-backed candidates like Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate primary, tweeted that the execution of a search warrant against a former president was ‘dangerous’.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called the raid an “unprecedented assault on … the rule of law” and demanded the removal of FBI Director Christopher Wray and the removal or resignation of Attorney General Merrick Garland .

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) made similar calls, saying in a statement that Garland and Wray “no longer deserve to stay in office” if they don’t immediately explain the purpose and rationale for the search.

Other potential 2024 GOP nominees who launched furious tweets or statements defending Trump and attacking the FBI include Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

On the other side: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), whose frequent criticism of Trump’s Jan. 6 uprising sparked speculation about a possible 2024 campaign, does not plan to intervene, said his team at Axios.

Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) told CBS News that Americans should let the DOJ investigation “run” before jumping to conclusions. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, said the FBI’s search was “fair game” as long as authorities had the “factual basis” to convince a federal judge to sign the warrant.

What to watch: Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) said he spoke to Trump on Tuesday afternoon and is now more confident than ever that the former president will run again.

The bottom line: The research fallout has rekindled deep-rooted right-wing beliefs that the Justice Department, FBI and establishment government are corrupt, politically motivated unifying conservatives behind Trump in a way never before seen. seen since leaving office.

