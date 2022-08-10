Senior Tory likens criticism of Partygate investigation to terror campaign | Boris Johnson





A senior Tory MP serving on the inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal has denounced the terror campaign aimed at discrediting the committee examining the conduct of prime ministers. Sir Bernard Jenkin, a member of the privileges committee, said the inquiry into Johnson would continue, despite a barrage of complaints from Johnson’s political and media allies about the investigation. Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary and friend of Johnson, called the investigation a witch hunt, while Zac Goldsmith, Environment Secretary and another friend of the Prime Minister, said it was clearly rigged. The Daily mail also published articles accusing the committee of being biased against Johnson and filled with his enemies. Jenkin, one of four Tories on the committee, said his work would continue unless the House of Commons withdrew its support for the inquiry. If anyone isn’t happy with that, they should write to the committee with their arguments and we’ll be forced to consider them, but I don’t think the committee can respond to what amounts to some sort of publicity campaign to discredit the committee. The House of Commons gave us this responsibility. It is our duty to carry out this investigation. And we will carry out this inquiry for as long as the House of Commons wishes, he told BBC World at One. Jenkin added: All of this is laid out in our report. If people wish to criticize it, please write to the committee, don’t just run some kind of terror campaign to try to discredit the committee, because the privileges committee is how we self-regulate our affairs. “,”caption”:”Sign up for the first edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 7am BST”,”isTracking”:false,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”The Guardian” ,”sourceDomain”: “theguardian.com”}”> Sign up for First Edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 7am BST The Guardian reported over the weekend that Tory MPs want to strike a deal with Johnson to leave Parliament and, in return, focus the investigation into whether he misled them on Partygate. The investigation, chaired by Labors Harriet Harman, is expected to drag on for months. A slice of evidence was demanded by the committee, including Johnson’s diaries covering the 12 days in which parties were held at Westminster in defiance of Covid rules, as well as emails, WhatsApp messages, photographs, internal notes and a list of deleted documents. However, as of Monday this had not been provided to the inquest, a No 10 spokesperson said. If Johnson is found to have misled Parliament, he could face a House of Commons suspension and recall petition which, if signed by 10% of his constituents in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, would call a by-election.

