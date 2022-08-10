Pontianak residents are pregnant again and fight over Jokowi’s t-shirt until they pass out





KORANSAKU – Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated the new building of RSUD dr Sudarso Pontianak on Jalan Sungai Raya Dalam, Southeast Pontianak District, Pontianak City, Kalimantan Province on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. After inaugurating the new building of RSUD Sudarso Pontianak on the way to Supadio Pontianak Airport, President Joko Widodo and his entourage suddenly stopped on Jalan Sungai Raya Dalam and handed out t-shirts by throwing them at the locals. The shirt is black with the inscription Jokowi. Also Read: Transporting 12 Barrels of Subsidized Residents of BBM Ketapang Arrested by Police When the t-shirts were distributed to residents, one of the Krisnawati residents, a resident of Jalan Imam Bonjol, Pontianak town, fell unconscious and was later taken by police to a store not far from the scene. But soon after, the locals came to their senses. Krisnawati, when confirmed by a number of reporters, said she fainted when she started asking for a photo with President Joko Widodo. And at that moment, the president waved his hand, but suddenly there were two members who grabbed him and when he was pulled, he hit his stomach and fell unconscious. “Previously, Mr. President Joko Widodo was waving his hand, but suddenly 2 people grabbed me and kicked my stomach. I had stomachache and black eyes and I don’t care. remember,” he said Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Also Read: Ahead of President Joko Widodo’s inauguration, RSUD Dr Sudarso Pontianak was showered with bouquets of flowers She added that she is currently more than 2 months pregnant. But after falling unconscious, he claimed he was fine. “I don’t feel anything, I just passed out, maybe it’s not healthy,” he said. It is known that the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo was accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo to West Kalimantan to inaugurate the international terminal at Kijing Port and to inaugurate the new building of RSUD Dr. Sudarso Pontianak.

