After Trump raid, silence is not an option for Merrick Garland





As federal prosecutor, Merrick Garland tried dozens of cases, from street crimes to the Oklahoma City bombing. In his more than 20 years on the bench as a federal judge, he rendered hundreds of decisions, on issues ranging from national security to tax law. As Attorney General, he oversees the work of one hundred and sixteen thousand Justice Department personnel, including employees of the FBI and several other federal law enforcement agencies. But it is Garland’s decisions about Donald Trump’s conduct in particular, decisions related to an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday morning, that will define his legacy and strengthen or erode public trust in the institution. he is trying to revive: the Ministry of Justice.

Headlines, and Trump himself, focused on the role of FBI agents in the raid on his Florida home, but the raid, an unprecedented action against a former president, was almost certainly approved by Garland. The soft-spoken, sixty-nine-year-old attorney general, famous for his deliberative style, caution and reticence, now faces a significant political dilemma. If Garland does not indict Trump and reveal that he committed a potential crime, he risks emboldening the lawlessness of the former president and his far-right allies.

The raid may turn out to have simply been an effort to recover classified documents that belong to secure government facilities. But Trump and his allies immediately branded the former president a victim of a Deep State conspiracy, a false claim that Trump has used throughout his presidency to undermine public confidence in investigations into his misconduct and , ultimately, in the 2020 election result and declared it central. issue in the November midterm elections.

House Republicans quickly rallied behind Trump. In a direct threat, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Garland, signaling that Republicans will investigate his conduct if they take control of the House. He accused the attorney general, the nation’s law enforcement chief, of militarizing the Justice Department, telling him, in a tweet, Preserve your documents and clear your calendar. Ari Fleischer, George W. Bush’s former press secretary attacked the Biden administration as a whole. It better be a slam dunk criminal case or else the Biden administration and the DoJ have crossed a line of no return, Fleischer tweeted. If they have the merchandise, announce it. Otherwise, this search of the house of a former president is a disgrace.

Meanwhile, among Trump’s opponents, praise for the Raid-a-Lago and speculation that Trump will be indicted have circulated widely online. Attention immediately focused on a little-known federal law that makes it a crime for a person in the custody of government documents or records to willfully and unlawfully conceal, remove, mutilate, obliterate, tamper with, or destroy them. In January, National Archives officials removed from Mar-a-Lago fifteen boxes of documents, some classified, that Trump had taken with him when he left the White House in January last year, two weeks after the storming of the Capitol. Some of these documents contain information considered top secret, the Washington Post reported. Federal prosecutors then opened a grand jury investigation and questioned former White House staffers about Trump’s actions, and a small group of agents traveled to Mar-a-Lago to search for documents this spring, the Times reported. Trump, in a statement released after the raid on Monday, claimed that after working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate. A federal judge, however, had ruled that investigators had probable cause that a crime had been committed and issued a search warrant.

A person familiar with the investigation said the evidence that the former president knowingly mishandled classified documents, removing them from the White House, is strong. The person added that the evidence against Trump is clearer than the evidence against Hillary Clinton regarding her alleged mishandling of her email when she was secretary of state, something Trump has relentlessly attacked her for for the 2016 presidential campaign. Clinton was never charged. But prosecutors have brought charges for improperly deleting or storing classified information against former government officials, including President Bill Clinton’s national security adviser Sandy Berger. In 2007, after Donald Keyser, a former State Department official, admitted to storing several thousand classified documents in his basement, he was sentenced to one year in prison and three years of supervision.

David Laufman, a former DOJ prosecutor and senior official who criticized Trump, defended Mar-a-Lago’s research. After conducting and overseeing multiple criminal investigations involving the mishandling of classified information, there is nothing unusual about the government executing a search warrant to retrieve classified documents from a location where they are not. legally allowed to be, he said. The only unusual thing about this case is that the classified material was apparently in the possession and control of a former President of the United States who believes himself to be above the law.

Trump, of course, wants to be president again. Lawyers say previous Supreme Court rulings suggest the only requirements to run for president are those specifically outlined in the Constitution: be at least 35 years old, be a citizen by birth, and reside in the United States. United for at least fourteen years. years. Criminal convictions have not stopped candidates in the past and would not prevent Trump from running for president. As my colleague Amy Davidson Sorkin recently noted, In 1920, Eugene V. Debs, a socialist, ran for president from an Atlanta jail cell, after being convicted of breaking the law on 1917 espionage, for speaking out against military recruiting efforts. He got almost a million votes. Trump could get a lot more.

These Supreme Court rulings were designed to allow voters, not prosecutors, to decide who can be elected president. For decades during the Cold War, federal prosecutors, FBI agents, and politicians falsely slandered political candidates and civil rights leaders as communists or subversives. Since Watergate, the Justice Department has tightened rules that require prosecutors to keep investigations secret and not announce indictments at times when they may impact the election.

Garland has dedicated his life to upholding these standards, but he must recognize that half a century after Watergate, a new American political landscape exists. Now, the best way for him to counter the false narratives of past presidents and build public trust in the Justice Department is to prioritize transparency over secrecy. Silence is not an option in the post-Trump era. Trump and his allies will take every opportunity to attack and discredit the Justice Department, the FBI, the January 6 Committee, Georgia and New York prosecutors, and anyone else investigating the former president as he engaging in a political witch hunt. Trump almost certainly received a copy of the search warrant and could make it public, but he is unlikely to do so. Within hours of announcing the raid, he began using it as a fundraising tool. Garland remained silent. Whatever may have been found at Mar-a-Lago, Justice Department officials apparently hope, will speak louder than Trump.

