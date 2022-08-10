Former Trump Officials Respond to FBI Search at Mar-a-Lago





Hours after FBI agents searched Donald Trump’s residence at his club in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, the Republican National Committee urged Republicans to fight back with their wallets. “In an UNPRECEDENTED move, Joe Biden’s Department of Justice RAIDS President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home,” reads the RNC appeal for donations. “Donate ANY AMOUNT NOW to show your support for the GOP to take over Congress and STOP JOE BIDEN.”

It was one of multiple signs late Monday and early Tuesday that the unprecedented move by federal law enforcement to execute a search warrant at the home of a former president was quickly serving to mobilize Trump’s base and allow to his supporters to monetize what was otherwise a stunning escalation of federal investigations into him.

Trump, who was in New York during the FBI raid, reacted angrily on learning of it on Monday. “These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. long press release. adding that the FBI had “broke” into his safe.

With few details available on the reason for the search, Trump supporters and critics found themselves speculating and circling around his goal. For the former president’s allies, the decision by federal law enforcement has nothing to do with his past actions and everything to do with 2024.

“This ongoing, irrational, obsessive quest to destroy Donald Trump is just further proof that the Biden administration is solely focused on politics and failing to address the issues that truly concern the American people,” Hogan said. Gidley, Trump’s former White House deputy press secretary. who still speaks to him.

Federal officials are investigating allegations that Trump mishandled classified documents during his tenure and when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021, potentially taking boxes of papers that should have been processed by the National Archives. It was unclear on Tuesday whether those documents were the sole reason for the search warrant at Trump’s home.

Even former Trump officials who have more recently criticized the former president have warned that such justification for sending federal agents to search Trump’s home could be construed as flimsy and fuel a narrative that Biden allies were abusing of their power. “It better not be crap,” says a former senior Trump White House official who requested anonymity to speak more freely.

Alyssa Farah, Trump’s former White House director of strategic communications, said she did not want Trump to become president again and cooperated with the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on 6 January 2021 by a pro-Trump crowd. . On CNN on Tuesday, she expressed concern that the FBI raid could be a political boon for Trump. “This, I hope, goes beyond just not following certain archival laws, or the DOJ just giving Donald Trump the Republican nominee and potentially the presidency,” Farah said. “If this is considered some kind of massive overshoot and not something incredibly serious, it’s a very good day for Donald Trump.”

The Justice Department appears to be accelerating investigations that could penetrate deep into Trump’s orbit and possibly target Trump himself. Along with investigations into his handling of classified documents, prosecutors have also stepped up the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and Attorney General Merrick Garland faces important decisions about whether there are enough evidence of wrongdoing in this case to bring charges against Trump. himself. In a separate Georgia investigation, close Trump allies including Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were asked to testify before a grand jury hearing allegations of interference in the 2020 election.

The U.S. District Court of Appeals for DC ruled on Tuesday that Trump must turn over tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, potentially giving Democrats more information about Trump’s finances than he has. fought to keep away from the public.

The stunning news of Mar-a-Lago’s research came a day after Senate Democrats passed a landmark climate and health care package, one of a recent string of positive developments for Biden that led Democrats to recalibrate their midterm expectations, after months of predictions that a GOP sweep was all but inevitable. Along with Biden’s recent legislative victories, the backlash from the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade could bring more Democrats to the polls in November.

But Trump allies say the FBI research could change all that. “I think there’s no doubt that this will engage Republican voters,” Gidley said. “More than that, I think independents are going to be wondering, if this blatant effort succeeds against Donald Trump, they will no doubt come for you and me next.”

Republicans are already planning what they will do if they regain control of the House: investigate Joe Biden and his cabinet. The House’s top Republican, Kevin McCarthy, wrote on Twitter following the FBI raid that the Justice Department “has reached an intolerable state of militarized politicization.” McCarthy predicted that Republicans would regain control of the House and “perform immediate oversight of this department.” He had a message for Attorney General Garland: “Preserve your documents and clean up your calendar.

Trump was quick to describe the search of his home as a political power grab by Democrats to hurt him before 2024. “Such an assault could only take place in broken Third World countries,” Trump wrote on Monday. . “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where agents broke into the Democratic National Committee? Here, in reverse, the Democrats stormed into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

Before the FBI can conduct a legal search, it must obtain a warrant from a court, says Timothy Naftali, presidential historian and former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. The burglars who broke into the Democratic Party office in the Watergate Building were working for Nixon’s Committee to Re-Elect the President and had no warrants.

“Given the care with which Attorney General Garland has handled the department, one would expect him to have a high threshold to make this decision,” Naftali said. “It’s a reminder to former President Trump that we don’t live in a dictatorship. We live in a republic of laws.

Nixon himself, after breaking laws as president and fighting federal investigators’ demands for documents, still ended up following court rulings against him. Nixon, then still in office, fought subpoenas for his White House tapes in court when he was investigated by a Justice Department special prosecutor over the Watergate break-in and other abuses of power. But when he lost in the Supreme Court, Nixon handed over the damning tapes. When Nixon moved from the White House to his home overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Cottons Point in San Clemente, California, his paperwork remained in Washington.

