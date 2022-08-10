A look back at President Jokowi’s firm message before Ferdy Sambo was named a suspect





Suara.com – The case of the shooting of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J has entered a new phase. Former head of the Professional and Development Division (Kadiv Propam), Inspector General of Police Ferdy Sambo was named a suspect in the death of his assistant on Tuesday (08/09/2022). Prior to this decision, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi had also given strict orders to the national police to thoroughly investigate the matter. Here is President Jokowi’s message and order regarding Brigadier J’s case, which has been going on for over a month. 1. Ask for the case to be revealed immediately Read also :

Planned to kill Brigadier J, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo threatened with death penalty Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung said President Jokowi really hopes that the case of Brigadier J’s death will be revealed and resolved soon. This is so that the image of the Indonesian National Police is not tarnished in the eyes of the public. “The president hopes this can be resolved so that the image of the police is not as damaged as it is today,” Pramono Anung told the presidential palace complex, as quoted by BetweenMonday (8/8/2022). 2. Ask that the affair not be concealed Earlier, Pramono said that President Jokowi had repeatedly ordered that the disclosure of this matter be done openly and not concealed. “The president passed it on three times and his comments were very open. Don’t hide it, open it as is. That’s the direction of the president,” Pramono said. Read also :

National Police Chief declares Ferdy Sambo suspect in the murder of Brigadier J President Joko Widodo’s request that the National Police fully investigate the case of Brigadier J’s death and that the investigation process not be concealed was made so as not to reduce public confidence in the police. 3. Remind the police to preserve their image President Jokowi reminded the police to preserve their image by revealing the truth about the case of the death of Brigadier J at the official residence of former Propam Division Chief Inspector General of Police Ferdy Sambo. Until President Jokowi spoke, investigators had named only three suspects in the Brigadier J death case, namely Bharada E, Brigadier Ricky Rizal (RR) and K. They are charged with premeditated murder under Article 340 combined with Article 338 jo. Article 351 paragraph (3) jo. Articles 55 and 56 of the Penal Code. In this case, the Special Inspection (Irsus) of the National Police team examined 25 Polri personnel who violated unprofessional procedures in the treatment of the scene of the crime of Duren Tiga (TKP), in the South Jakarta. Of the 25 people, four of them were placed in a special place, one of whom was an inspector general of police. Ferdy Sambo spent 30 days at the mobile brigade headquarters, Kelapa Dua Depok for inspection. Contributors: Syifa Khœrunnisa

