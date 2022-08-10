NATO strengthened by the addition of Sweden and Finland





On August 3, the US Senate overwhelmingly approved Finland and Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The vote was 95 to 1, well over the two-thirds required for approval. This supports expansion into the strategically vital Arctic, which will significantly expand Russia’s borders with NATO members. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an occasional Russian collaborator, initially opposed the admission of Finland and Sweden. Among his concerns were the presence in Scandinavia of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units. The Turkish government strongly opposes these separatist groups. At the end of June, the leaders of the three nations signed an agreement on the matter. Turkey has a very large and efficient army. Extending NATO to the north without losing Turkey to the south represents a major strategic victory. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine represents the most serious crisis and challenge in Europe since the Balkan Wars of the 1990s. President Vladimir Putin undoubtedly anticipated a quick victory. Ukraine’s heroic self-defense to date has energized as well as united NATO. Russia is paying a high price for aggression. The entire Russian-Ukrainian conflict is a drawn-out affair. In 2014, Russia seized Crimea and the eastern part of Ukraine. Crimea was part of Russia until Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev transferred the peninsula to Ukraine in 1954. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, followed by the disintegration of the Soviet bloc of satellite states and then the Soviet Union, represented a historic strategic victory for the West. The end of the Cold War confirmed the policy of restraint and deterrence called Containment, initiated by the Truman administration. Lake County Sunshine News Twice a week Lake County news updates delivered every Monday and Wednesday Poland, a NATO member since 1999, is active in the collective effort to supply arms to Ukraine. The new coalition government in Germany led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz started out with a low profile on Europe, in stark contrast to the assertive long-term leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel. That changed abruptly when Russia invaded Ukraine, and Germany is now supplying arms and other aid. Both potential NATO members bring important qualities. The Soviet-Finnish War of 1939-1940, which ended in negotiation, demonstrated Finland’s military prowess against a far greater enemy. Cold War Sweden practiced variations of neutrality that were often blatantly anti-American. The two NATO nations are bolstering Russian deterrence in the North. During the early stages of the Cold War, the Arctic was the focus of intense security concerns. NORAD, the North American Air Defense Command, was formed in 1958 (renamed the North American Aerospace Defense Command in 1981) to coordinate the military activities of Canada and the United States. The threat of Soviet long-range bomber attacks after crossing the Arctic was a major concern. Less visibly, President Dwight Eisenhower secured the demilitarization of Antarctica in 1959. In the North today, Russia has taken the lead in trade, exploration and military bases. Moscow also pursues serious disputes with other Arctic nations. An example concerns Canada and Denmark concerning the control of the Lomonosov Ridge. In 2021, Russia took over the chairmanship of the Arctic Council from Iceland, which also includes Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the United States. Finland and Sweden in NATO will effectively isolate Russia as the only non-member of the alliance. An agreement within an enlarged NATO will facilitate an effective strategy to counter Russia’s potentially large expansion into the Arctic region, a vital area largely ignored by US presidents since the turn of the century. Russia reconfirmed the validity of NATO. Arthur I. Cyr is the author of After the Cold War – American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact [email protected].

