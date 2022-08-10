FBI search for Trump estate in Florida: Why now?





WASHINGTON (AP) The FBI’s unprecedented search for former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence ricocheted through government, politics and a polarized country on Tuesday, along with questions about why the Department of Justice, particularly cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland, decided to take such a drastic step.

The answers did not come quickly.

Officers searched the estate of Trumps Mar-a-Lago, which is also a private club, on Monday as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified White House records to his residence in Florida, people familiar with the matter said. It marked a dramatic escalation in law enforcement’s scrutiny of Trump, who faces a series of investigations related to his conduct in the final days of his administration.

From echoes of Watergate to the more immediate House inquiry into the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising, Washington, a city accustomed to sleepy Augusts, has teetered from one speculative or accusatory headline to the next. Was the Ministry of Justice politicized? What prompted him to seek permission to search the estate for classified documents now, months after it was revealed that Trump took boxes of documents with him when he left the White House after losing the 2020 election?

Garland did not nod a hand despite outcry from some Democrats eager to know if the department was even looking for evidence that surfaced in the Jan. 6 and other inquiries and Republicans who were quick to to echo Trump’s claims that he was the victim of the political prosecution.

All Garland has said publicly is that no one is above the law.

A federal judge had to sign the warrant after determining that FBI agents had demonstrated probable cause before they could descend on Trump’s house closed for the season where he was in New York, about a thousand miles away , at the time of the search.

Monday’s search intensified the months-long investigation into how classified documents ended up in White House file boxes located in Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. A separate grand jury is investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and it all adds up to potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a possible new run for the White House.

Trump and his allies quickly sought to cast the search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a Democratic-led effort to prevent him from winning another term in 2024, though White House Biden has said it won’t. had no prior knowledge and current FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump five years ago.

Trump, revealing the search in a lengthy statement Monday night, claimed officers opened a safe at his home, and he described their work as an unannounced raid that he likened to prosecutorial misconduct.

Justice Department spokeswoman Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including whether Garland personally authorized it. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the West Wing was first informed of the raid by state media and the White House was not informed before or after. .

The Justice Department conducts investigations independently and we leave all law enforcement matters to them, she said. We are not involved.

About two dozen Trump supporters protested mid-morning Tuesday in the Florida summer heat and spotty light rain on a bridge near the former president’s residence. One held a sign saying Democrats are fascists while others carried flags saying 2020 was rigged, Trump 2024 and Bidens’ name with an obscenity. Some cars honked their horns in support as they passed.

Trump Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, tweeted on Tuesday yesterday’s action undermines public confidence in our justice system and Attorney General Garland must be held accountable to the American people for the reasons for which this action was taken and must do so immediately. .

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell echoed Pence, saying Attorney General Garland and the Justice Department should have provided answers to the American people by now and must do so immediately.

The FBI director was appointed by Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said when asked about GOP allegations that the raid showed politicization of the Justice Department. She added, Facts and truth, facts and law, that’s what it’s all about.

Trump was meeting Tuesday night at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with members of the Republican Study Committee, a group led by Representative Jim Banks of Indiana that says it is determined to present its priorities to Congress.

The FBI contacted the Secret Service shortly before serving a warrant, a third person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Secret Service agents contacted the Justice Department and were able to validate the warrant before facilitating access to the estate, the person said.

The Justice Department has been investigating potential mishandling of classified information since the National Archives and Records Administration said it received 15 boxes of White House documents from Mar-a-Lago, including documents containing classified information. , earlier this year. The National Archives said Trump should have turned over the material when he left office and asked the Justice Department to investigate.

Christina Bobb, a lawyer for Trump, said in an interview aired Tuesday on Real Americas Voice that investigators said they were looking for classified information that they believe should not have been removed from the White House, as well as presidential files.

There are several federal laws governing the handling of classified records and sensitive government documents, including laws that make it a crime to remove such documents and store them in an unauthorized location. Although a search warrant does not necessarily mean that criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials seeking to obtain one must first demonstrate to a judge that they have probable cause that a crime s is produced.

Two people familiar with the case, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said Monday’s search was linked to the investigation into the cases. Agents were also looking to see if Trump had any additional presidential files or classified documents on the estate.

Trump has previously maintained that the presidential records were turned over through an ordinary, routine process. His son Eric told Fox News Monday night that he spent the day with his father and that the search took place because the National Archives wanted to corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession.

Trump himself, in a social media post Monday night, called the search a weaponization of the justice system and an attack on hard-left Democrats who desperately don’t want me running for president in 2024.

Trump took a different stance during the 2016 presidential campaign, frequently pointing to an FBI investigation of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, into whether she mishandled classified information through a private email server she used as a as Secretary of State. Then-FBI Director James Comey concluded that Clinton sent and received classified information, but the FBI did not recommend criminal prosecution.

Trump blasted the move, then stepped up his criticism of the FBI as agents began investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election. He fired Comey during that investigation, and although he appointed Wray months later, he also repeatedly criticized him as president.

The investigation isn’t the only legal headache Trump faces. A separate investigation related to efforts by him and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that led to the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol has also intensified in Washington. Several former White House officials have received grand jury subpoenas.

And a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating whether Trump and his close aides sought to interfere in that state’s election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

___

Associated Press writers Terry Spencer, Meg Kinnard, Michelle L. Price, Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram, Darlene Superville and Will Weissert contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-mar-a-lago-fbi-search-99097089194e736315c366a0e8fbafee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos