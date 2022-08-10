President Jokowi inaugurates Kijing Terminal and Port of Pontianak in Mempawah Regency





Tribunnews journalist, Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated the construction of Pontianak Port Kijing Terminal located at Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan on Tuesday (08/09/2022). In his address, President Jokowi said that the presence of this port will enhance the competitiveness of the province of West Kalimantan. “This port will enhance the competitiveness of premium products produced by West Kalimantan Province, as here it has a large strength of crude palm oil (CPO), alumina, bauxite and other products. “, said Jokowi. The construction of Kijing Terminal has been carried out since 2016 and completed in May 2022 with a budget of Rp 2.9 trillion. This port itself is the largest port in Kalimantan Island which has a capacity of 500,000 TEUs and 8 million non-containers. Read also : People await the realization of the determination of one million hectares of customary forests in the Jokowi era “Don’t let such a large investment can’t boost competitiveness and can’t improve connectivity between ports, between islands and between countries,” he said. The Head of State also asked the Minister of Public Works and Social Housing (PUPR) to expand road access from the port to the city of Pontianak. Thus, it is hoped that the journey of container transport vehicles can be smooth. “That, the Minister of Public Works is here, everything is settled, so that container and non-container travel can go smoothly and our ultimate goal is to strengthen our competitiveness,” he said. Read also : After being in Subang and NTT, Jokowi again brings up the case of the death of Brigadier J: Do not hesitate Meanwhile, regarding the proposed port name change, President Jokowi invited the proposal to be submitted to the central government. “I think we will meet all the aspirations that exist, but today we made it official,” he said. Also accompanying the President and Ms Iriana to the event, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of West Kalimantan Sutarmidji, Deputy Governor of West Kalimantan Ria Norsan, Regent of Mempawah Erlina and President Director Pelindo Arif Suhartono.

