FBI search for Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago could be ‘perfect’ for 2024 race





Reports of a potential 2024 White House bid by former President Donald Trump have swirled in recent months and Monday’s FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago may be what sets Trump up for an announcement.

As the nation waits to see what will come out of the materials confiscated in Palm Beach, Florida, experts predict the raid won’t be bad news for Trump. For a candidate trying to figure out when to announce their candidacy for president, FBI research might actually help.

“Trump’s base is loyal and filled with grievances, which makes the FBI raid the perfect event to send them into a political frenzy,” University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus told Newsweek. .

The search of the former president’s residence sent Trumpworld into an uproar Monday night as his supporters and allies rallied behind him and expressed outrage at federal law enforcement.

British journalist Jon Sopel called Monday’s FBI raid “the best day” former President Donald Trump has had since leaving the White House. Above, Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

“The fury and speed of the right-wing response in favor of [Trump]and against the ‘excess’ of the feds is something,” British journalist Jon Sopel tweeted. “Best day he’s had since leaving office.”

In a statement confirming the raid and likening it to the Watergate scandal, Trump called it “prosecutory misconduct, militarization of the justice system, and an attack on radical left-wing Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for office.” the presidency in 2024″.

The research, and Trump’s response to it, set him up to remind voters of his successful 2016 campaign, a campaign that portrayed him as an “underdog fighter,” Rottinghaus said. By blaming the FBI’s research on politics, Trump will be able to reinforce his image as an outsider trying to “drain the swamp” he has worked to build over the past six years.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang wrote that the juxtaposition of Trump and “a corrupt government” is a “fundamental” part of the former president’s appeal.

“This raid strengthens this case for millions of Americans who will see this as unjust persecution,” Yang said.

Rottinghaus said while the research is likely to generate excitement among Trump’s base, his attacks on the FBI are “unlikely to sway the broader electorate.”

Rottinghaus described Trump supporters, who are known to side with the former president no matter what, as a “committed” and “active” group whose support will be critical to the GOP’s ultimate nominee in 2024, but he noted that they are not the only Republican voters whose votes will count in the upcoming election.

“Some of these other activists might prefer another candidate to Trump, especially after the search,” Rottinghaus said. “Most other Republicans will proceed with some caution in supporting the former president given the serious implications of the research.”

Jay Townsend, a Republican strategist, told Newsweek that while much remains unknown about the federal investigation, it should be noted that FBI Director Christopher Wray is a Trump appointee who was vetted at the unanimity by Senate Republicans.

“Those screaming are the same people who said the January 6 committee would never find out anything we didn’t already know,” Townsend said. “Until more is known about what the FBI was looking for, what was found, and what it proves, it’s hard to speculate what political impact this will have.”

Republican strategist Alex Patton told Newsweek the next 24 hours will be “critical.” If the FBI finds nothing from their search, it could cement good news for Trump, granting him an even greater platform for his defense.

