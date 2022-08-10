Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo signals new presidential bid





JAKARTA (REUTERS) – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has registered his political party for the 2024 national elections, signaling what analysts see as a likely third presidential bid for one of the country’s most controversial politicians. . Mr. Prabowo lost to incumbent Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 elections, but with Mr. Widodo limited to two terms, maneuvers are underway ahead of the election to decide who will lead the world’s third-largest democracy. . Mr Prabowo, 70, once the son-in-law of the late Indonesian strongman Suharto, registered his Gerindra party on Monday August 8 and said he would stand if nominated by its members. “It is a sacred task, to devote oneself and serve the people. Of course, I will accept it well if I am appointed,” he said. As a former head of a military special forces unit accused of past atrocities, Mr. Prabowo was banned from traveling to the United States over alleged human rights abuses, which he repeatedly denied. No claims were proven, and the United States lifted the ban in 2020. Mr. Edbert Gani, an analyst at the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that as a cabinet member and with Mr. Widodo out of the equation, Mr. Prabowo could be a strong contender. “The Jokowi regime has political investment in Prabowo right now,” Gani said. “The public sees a much closer and mutually beneficial relationship between the current government and its camp.” Mr. Widodo has not explicitly endorsed any potential successor and no candidate has officially declared his intention to run for president. Recent opinion polls put Mr. Prabowo among the most popular politicians expected to run, alongside Central Java provincial governor Ganjar Pranowo and Dr. Anies Baswedan, governor of the capital Jakarta. Mr Prabowo arrived at the electoral commission on Monday with the leader of another coalition party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), fueling speculation of a political alliance between them. PKB enjoys the support of Nahdlatul Ulama, the largest Islamic organization in Indonesia, where religion was a key factor in recent elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/indonesia-defence-minister-prabowo-signals-another-run-for-presidency The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos