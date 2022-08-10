Turkey sends new drillship to eastern Mediterranean

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the country’s newest and largest underwater hydrocarbon drilling vessel on Tuesday and said it was heading for northwestern Cyprus in eastern the Mediterranean.

Erdogan said the Abdlhamid Han drillship would operate 55 km off the Turkish coast in an area within the country’s sovereign territory.

The survey and drilling work that we carry out in the Mediterranean is on our sovereign territory. We don’t need to receive anyone’s permission or consent for this, he said at a ship launching ceremony in the Turkish coastal province of Mersin.

It is the first time since September 2020, when Turkey withdrew its drillship Yavuz from disputed waters, that the country will send a drillship to the eastern Mediterranean.

News of the drilling late last month, before the precise location was known, drew disapproval from Greek and Cypriot officials, with Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides calling it a crescendo of harsh and provocative rhetoric from Ankara.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Erdogan made an apparent reference to Greece, Cyprus and their Western allies.

Neither the puppets nor those who hold their strings will be able to stop us from asserting our rights in the Mediterranean,” he said.

Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou told reporters on Tuesday that Athens was closely monitoring the situation.

“We have to be vigilant. We have always done what we have to do to have stability in our region and to fully defend international law and our own sovereign rights,” Oikonomou said.

The other three Turkish drillships: Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuzar are currently conducting operations in the Black Sea where Turkey has discovered natural gas reserves. All four ships are named after Ottoman sultans.

