Liz Truss blames media for Boris Johnson’s downfall





Liz Truss appeared to blame the media for bringing down Boris Johnson but was later caught on the microphone apologizing for being mean after repeated attacks on journalists. The Tory leadership favorite has made her loyalty to the former prime minister a virtue after failing to join his cabinet’s mass resignations. Appearing at an assembly with Tory members on Tuesday, she was quizzed by TalkTVs Tom Newton Dunn, who was hosting the event: Are you clear Boris Johnson’s downfall was his own fault or someone else’s? other ? After some in the Darlington audience hit it off with the media, Truss replied: Sounds like you’re blamed, Tom? Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience? Liz Truss asked who was to blame for Boris Johnson’s downfall, is met with ‘media’ cries from the Conservative Party audience. Truss: “Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?” pic.twitter.com/bc1Icuze0 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 9, 2022 Asked to clarify her point of view, she stressed that she was a loyal minister, but did not answer the question directly, saying what is done is done and we are where we are. The joke drew a round of applause. It was one of three explicit criticisms the Minister of Foreign Affairs addressed to the media. In another, she accused former Newton Dunn The Suns political editor of asking a leftist question after being asked why she is ruling out further help for people to pay energy bills in rise. She also accused some media of trying to denigrate our country. Later, as her interview and audience questions wrapped up, Truss was caught on the microphone saying, I’m sorry for being mean to the media, Tom. Newton Dunn replied: It’s cheap, and you know it. Tom Newton Dunn was caught on the mic telling Liz to attack the media ‘it’s cheap and you know it’ after she jokingly apologized for doing it pic.twitter.com/N0ekSmui7p — Calgie (@christiancalgie) August 9, 2022 Johnson resigned in July after being told by senior Cabinet ministers that he no longer had their support, after nearly 60 Tory MPs quit their government posts. They were pressured into action after the Prime Minister admitted he was aware of past sexual harassment accusations against Conservative MP Chris Pincher and had chosen him for an influential government post anyway. It was the latest in a long line of controversies that have dogged Johnson, who was fined by police for breaking his own lockdown rules. During the hustings debate, Truss also said that she fundamentally disagrees with raising taxes and providing benefits to help with the rising cost of living, as she castigated cash donations as Gordon Brown’s economy. Rival Rishi Sunak was also asked about Johnson, with one member of the public suggesting the ex-chancellor would regret stepping down because whoever wields the dagger will never inherit the crown. Sunak said it was just wrong to say I raised the dagger because it’s not just me who thinks enough is enough. Unlike Truss, he said: The government was on the wrong side of another ethical decision. And 60 MPs also felt that enough was enough. Meanwhile, Sunak suggested he would no longer offer cash payments to every household and instead target aid to the most vulnerable.

