Politics
Erdogan plays diplomatic gains while keeping an eye on the elections
LONDON: An Israeli missile strike on a block of offices and apartments in Gaza City has destroyed homes and killed innocent people, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
Field newspaper correspondents James Rothwell and Siham Shamalakh reported from Palestine Tower, where residents were forced to move in the dark following an Israeli airstrike on Friday that left death and destruction.
Journalists found clothes, sofas and other fragments of their lives buried under collapsed walls.
They added: In one room, which belonged to a family of eight, blood is smeared on a wall. The air is thick with smoke and a pungent chemical smell that locals suspect was left behind by the missiles.
The destruction came as Israel launched its biggest attack on the Palestinian territory since May 2021. Friday’s missile strike assassinated Tayseer Al-Jabari, an Islamic Jihad commander.
Khalil Kanoon, who lives in the tower, told the Telegraph he and his family were sitting down to lunch when the missiles hit. He reported that seven missiles hit the building, where he lives with his family.
My mom, wife and I were in the kitchen and my kids were playing in the bedroom, Kanoon said.
I was telling my wife that it looked like Israel was about to strike Gaza, and before I finished my sentence, we heard a very big explosion and the windows blew out. There were screams and we heard explosions from all directions.
Kanoon told the Telegraph that he and his family escaped destruction, running barefoot through broken glass, but his mother was injured in the hand.
He added that residents, left homeless and with little hope of urgent relocation, were unaware that Al-Jabari was in the tower and had not been warned of the attack.
The airstrike on the tower was the first attack in a three-day bombardment that killed 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, and injured hundreds.
Israel said it had information about impending attacks and therefore needed to launch the airstrike to prevent Islamic Jihad from attacking Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.
The ceasefire, introduced on Sunday evening, has done little to calm the jitters of the residents of the towers.
Kanoon told the Telegraph: We condemn this unwarranted Israeli strike with so many bombs targeting civilians on a weekend, when they had no warning. We ask that the buildings be rebuilt so that we can return to our apartments.
He added: The situation is very difficult, some families will have to rent (elsewhere), some stay with relatives and some have nowhere to go. We also want psychological support.
The Telegraph also visited Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where doctors told reporters they were treating mainly lower limb injuries and head wounds.
The health system is exposed to collapse, even if there had been no aggression. Every year it gets worse, said Dr Hani Sami Al-Haytham, chairman of Shifas accident and emergency department.
He added: The ultrasound was offered by the Red Cross, but it is broken and we have no alternative because of the repeated power cuts… If the power continues to cut it causes malfunctions.
The Telegraph said several children suffered life-changing injuries, including 11-year-old Rahaf Suleiman, whose feet and arm had to be amputated.
Ghassan Abu Ramadan, a 65-year-old retired engineer who was injured in the strikes, said: You cannot imagine the explosion. We can’t believe we survived.
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2139506/middle-east
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Trump faces major criminal investigations as he eyes 2024 presidential race August 10, 2022
- Dress for success with MS August 10, 2022
- Reddit says leak of US-UK trade documents linked to Russia August 10, 2022
- Biden signed the NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden August 10, 2022
- ‘They even broke into my safe’: Trump responds to search of his Mar-a-Lago home August 10, 2022