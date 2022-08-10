Erdogan plays diplomatic gains while keeping an eye on the elections

LONDON: An Israeli missile strike on a block of offices and apartments in Gaza City has destroyed homes and killed innocent people, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Field newspaper correspondents James Rothwell and Siham Shamalakh reported from Palestine Tower, where residents were forced to move in the dark following an Israeli airstrike on Friday that left death and destruction.

Journalists found clothes, sofas and other fragments of their lives buried under collapsed walls.

They added: In one room, which belonged to a family of eight, blood is smeared on a wall. The air is thick with smoke and a pungent chemical smell that locals suspect was left behind by the missiles.

The destruction came as Israel launched its biggest attack on the Palestinian territory since May 2021. Friday’s missile strike assassinated Tayseer Al-Jabari, an Islamic Jihad commander.

Khalil Kanoon, who lives in the tower, told the Telegraph he and his family were sitting down to lunch when the missiles hit. He reported that seven missiles hit the building, where he lives with his family.

My mom, wife and I were in the kitchen and my kids were playing in the bedroom, Kanoon said.

I was telling my wife that it looked like Israel was about to strike Gaza, and before I finished my sentence, we heard a very big explosion and the windows blew out. There were screams and we heard explosions from all directions.

Kanoon told the Telegraph that he and his family escaped destruction, running barefoot through broken glass, but his mother was injured in the hand.

He added that residents, left homeless and with little hope of urgent relocation, were unaware that Al-Jabari was in the tower and had not been warned of the attack.

The airstrike on the tower was the first attack in a three-day bombardment that killed 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, and injured hundreds.

Israel said it had information about impending attacks and therefore needed to launch the airstrike to prevent Islamic Jihad from attacking Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire, introduced on Sunday evening, has done little to calm the jitters of the residents of the towers.

Kanoon told the Telegraph: We condemn this unwarranted Israeli strike with so many bombs targeting civilians on a weekend, when they had no warning. We ask that the buildings be rebuilt so that we can return to our apartments.

He added: The situation is very difficult, some families will have to rent (elsewhere), some stay with relatives and some have nowhere to go. We also want psychological support.

The Telegraph also visited Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where doctors told reporters they were treating mainly lower limb injuries and head wounds.

The health system is exposed to collapse, even if there had been no aggression. Every year it gets worse, said Dr Hani Sami Al-Haytham, chairman of Shifas accident and emergency department.

He added: The ultrasound was offered by the Red Cross, but it is broken and we have no alternative because of the repeated power cuts… If the power continues to cut it causes malfunctions.

The Telegraph said several children suffered life-changing injuries, including 11-year-old Rahaf Suleiman, whose feet and arm had to be amputated.

Ghassan Abu Ramadan, a 65-year-old retired engineer who was injured in the strikes, said: You cannot imagine the explosion. We can’t believe we survived.