Boris Johnson’s government has spent almost a billion euros on advertising in just three years





Nearly a billion of taxpayers’ money has been spent on advertising campaigns by the government in the three years since Boris Johnson became prime minister, official figures show. A total of 828.9 million was spent by 11 departments, with the actual figure expected to be even higher as several ministries, including the Home Office, did not disclose their spending. The Cabinet Office racked up the highest advertising spend since 2019, with a total of 586.1 million. This cost was largely due to several major public awareness campaigns during the pandemic, the Cabinet Office spent £376 million in the 2020/21 financial year which spanned most of the weeks the UK was under Covid-19 lockdown. It included paying government agencies like MullenLowe to mount hard-hitting campaigns on Covid restrictions, vaccinations and testing. By contrast, in a normal year in 2019/20, the Cabinet Office spent £41 million. The figures were discovered through a series of parliamentary questions written by Labor MP Jon Trickett. He said that despite the need for public health ads during the pandemic, the total cost by all departments over three years was nonetheless staggering. The next biggest-spending Whitehall department was the Department for Education, which has spent £79.5million over the three years since 2019. It was followed by the Department for Work and Pensions on 50.1 million, international trade on 43.4 million, the Department of Health on 35.68 million and transport on 30.6 million. Mr Trickett, MP for Hemsworth, said: “For government departments to have spent $1billion of taxpayers’ money on advertising since 2019 is staggering. It was only right that significant resources were devoted to public health advertising campaigns during the pandemic, particularly that of promoting vaccination. However, the fact that at least $828 million has been spent on advertising budgets across government, with some departments not specifying the amount spent, raises serious concerns. The public deserves an explanation as to why the disclosed expenses are approaching $1 billion. We also need to know which companies have been involved in this, who works for them, as well as information on their clientele, where there are links to the government and the Conservative Party. There must be full transparency from each government department for these expenditures. A government spokesperson said: Over the past two years we have faced an unprecedented pandemic that has required targeted communications to deliver crucial public health messages. It was a key part of our response to Covid-19 and was essential in driving the uptake of our life-saving vaccine in communities across the UK. At the same time, we constantly monitor spending to ensure that we are getting value for the taxpayer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-government-spends-1bn-advertising-campaigns-1785241 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos