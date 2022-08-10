Images are Smeagol, not Gollum





Peter Jackson rejects a Turkish court’s attempt to determine whether Gollum from ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ franchises is good or bad, as seen in the images in question (underneath) represent Smeagol. In a joint statement to TheWrap with screenwriters Fran Walsh and Phillippa Boyens, who worked with Jackson on both franchises, the director said: “If the images below are in fact the ones that form the basis of this Turkish lawsuit, we can say categorically: none of them feature the character known as Gollum. All of them are images of the character called Smeagol. “ Read also : A Turkish court will decide if ‘Lord of the Rings’ The proclamation was made because a Turk named Bilgin Ciftci faces up to two years in prison after allegedly juxtaposing a photo of JRR Tolkien’s character with a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Smeagol is a cheerful and gentle character. Smeagol does not lie, deceive or attempt to manipulate others. He is not mean, conniving or malevolent – these personality traits belong to Gollum, who should never be confused with Smeagol,” Jackson’s statement, Walsh and Boyens continued. “Smeagol would never dream of exercising power over those weaker than him,” he concludes. “He’s not a bully. In fact, he’s very likeable. That’s why audiences around the world have rallied around his character. Read also : Expanded Edition of ‘The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies’ Gets R Rating Ciftci’s attorney, Hicran Danisman, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she was forced to argue Gollum was not a bad character after her initial free speech defense failed. According to Danisman, the argument prompted the judge handling the case to decide that a panel of psychologists and film experts should provide a detailed evaluation of the character. Insulting the president is a crime punishable by prison in Turkey, with more than 200 people being investigated for “insulting the head of state” between August 2014 and March 2015. Andy Serkis played Gollum/Smeagol in both franchises, but declined to comment on the situation. A doctor’s job is terminated by the state for sharing this photo #BilginCiftci#AKP@RT_Erdoganpic.twitter.com/C7E87t1KQ7 — A. Kadir Yildirim (@akyildirim) October 15, 2015 Orlando Bloom and Evangeline Lilly Gear Up for Battle in 7 New ‘Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug’ Character Posters (Photos)

Evangeline Lilly as Tauriel





Orlando Bloom as Legolas





Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins





Richard Armitage as Thorin Oakenshield





Ian McKellen as Gandalf the Gray





Lee Pace as Thranduil





Luke Evans as Bard the Archer

Next slide Peter Jackson’s sequel to The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey introduces Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly) – an elf warrior not in JRR Tolkien’s novel – and brings back Lord of the Rings fan favorite Legolas (Orlando Bloom) , to join the Hobbit Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and the dwarf king Thorin on their journey to reclaim Lonely Mountain from the dragon Smaug Evangeline Lilly as Tauriel

