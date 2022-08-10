Turkey maker Bayraktar Drones seeks to build factory in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, said in an interview published on Monday that the Turkish company Baykar, creator of the highly effective Bayraktar attack drone, was building a factory in Ukraine.

Ukrainians did intensive use Bayraktar drones to resist the Russian invasion which began in February. The Russians finally started to improve their anti-drone tactics, but in the first weeks of the war, Bayraktar TB2 strike drones were among Ukraine’s most effective weapons against Russian armor and artillery.

Drone sales have been a sticking point in the emerging economic and political relations between Turkey and Russia. Russian leader Vladimir Putin unsuccessfully pressured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt drone sales to Ukraine before and after the invasion began. Before the invasion, Putin was mainly concerned about Ukrainian forces using Bayraktars against Russian-backed separatists in the volatile Donbass region.

According to Erdogan, Putin quirky its approach in July and invited Baykar to set up a drone factory in Russia.

Putin told me he wanted to work with Baykar. He proposed to establish a factory in Russia as [Bayakr] did in the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan said in July, referring to the Turkish company’s alleged plan to build a production plant in the United Arab Emirates.

Baykar officially denies having a factory in the United Arab Emirates, and CEO Haluk Bayraktar has publicly stated that he does not want to sell drones to Russia.

Turkey supports Ukraine with armed drone technology. We did not transmit or supply anything to Russia. We would never do such a thing, Bayraktar said in July.

It was all the more awkward for Erdogan and Putin’s efforts to forge a lasting Turkish-Russian partnership because Haluk Bayraktar’s brother Selcuk, the company’s co-founder and designer of the flagship drone, is the president’s son-in-law. Erdoğan.

Ambassador Bodnar Told Ukrainian media said on Monday that Baykar had established a commercial presence in Ukraine and was actively working on its drone factory, which was rumored to be under construction even before the Russian invasion began.

The factory will be built. Just a week ago, the government approved the bilateral agreement and sent it to parliament for ratification, the agreement on the construction of the plant itself. Baykar has already purchased land in Ukraine and developed the plant project, Bodnar said.

Bodnar said it makes sense for Baykar to build a factory in Ukraine, as a significant number of models that will be produced there will have Ukrainian components in their production.

It can be engines, other spare parts, wheels, many different things that are high tech in our country that can be used for these planes, he said.

The Ambassador greeted Bayraktar drones are already a legend of our resistance.

Ukraine had at least 20 of the drones when the war with Russia began, and Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it had acquired 50 more since then. Three of them were donated to the Ukrainian defense effort by Baykar, and one was funded by Lithuanians opposed to the Russian invasion.

The Kremlin expressed deep dissatisfaction with Baykar’s Ukrainian expansion plans by threatening to blow up the plant.

Opening such a facility, which will certainly be an immediate topic during demilitarization, will only prolong the suffering of Ukrainians but will not help in any way to avoid the main objective of the special military operation, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. tuesday.

Demilitarization is Russia’s favorite euphemism for what it has been doing to Ukraine since February.

run by the Russian state Cup The press service bitterly noted that Ukraine on July 19 adopted a draft law aimed at improving cooperation in the field of high technologies in the aviation and space sectors with Turkey, an initiative which would allow the construction of advanced Turkish drones on Ukrainian soil.