Politics
Turkey maker Bayraktar Drones seeks to build factory in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, said in an interview published on Monday that the Turkish company Baykar, creator of the highly effective Bayraktar attack drone, was building a factory in Ukraine.
Ukrainians did intensive use Bayraktar drones to resist the Russian invasion which began in February. The Russians finally started to improve their anti-drone tactics, but in the first weeks of the war, Bayraktar TB2 strike drones were among Ukraine’s most effective weapons against Russian armor and artillery.
Drone sales have been a sticking point in the emerging economic and political relations between Turkey and Russia. Russian leader Vladimir Putin unsuccessfully pressured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt drone sales to Ukraine before and after the invasion began. Before the invasion, Putin was mainly concerned about Ukrainian forces using Bayraktars against Russian-backed separatists in the volatile Donbass region.
According to Erdogan, Putin quirky its approach in July and invited Baykar to set up a drone factory in Russia.
Putin told me he wanted to work with Baykar. He proposed to establish a factory in Russia as [Bayakr] did in the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan said in July, referring to the Turkish company’s alleged plan to build a production plant in the United Arab Emirates.
Baykar officially denies having a factory in the United Arab Emirates, and CEO Haluk Bayraktar has publicly stated that he does not want to sell drones to Russia.
Turkey supports Ukraine with armed drone technology. We did not transmit or supply anything to Russia. We would never do such a thing, Bayraktar said in July.
It was all the more awkward for Erdogan and Putin’s efforts to forge a lasting Turkish-Russian partnership because Haluk Bayraktar’s brother Selcuk, the company’s co-founder and designer of the flagship drone, is the president’s son-in-law. Erdoğan.
Ambassador Bodnar Told Ukrainian media said on Monday that Baykar had established a commercial presence in Ukraine and was actively working on its drone factory, which was rumored to be under construction even before the Russian invasion began.
The factory will be built. Just a week ago, the government approved the bilateral agreement and sent it to parliament for ratification, the agreement on the construction of the plant itself. Baykar has already purchased land in Ukraine and developed the plant project, Bodnar said.
Bodnar said it makes sense for Baykar to build a factory in Ukraine, as a significant number of models that will be produced there will have Ukrainian components in their production.
It can be engines, other spare parts, wheels, many different things that are high tech in our country that can be used for these planes, he said.
The Ambassador greeted Bayraktar drones are already a legend of our resistance.
Ukraine had at least 20 of the drones when the war with Russia began, and Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it had acquired 50 more since then. Three of them were donated to the Ukrainian defense effort by Baykar, and one was funded by Lithuanians opposed to the Russian invasion.
The Kremlin expressed deep dissatisfaction with Baykar’s Ukrainian expansion plans by threatening to blow up the plant.
Opening such a facility, which will certainly be an immediate topic during demilitarization, will only prolong the suffering of Ukrainians but will not help in any way to avoid the main objective of the special military operation, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. tuesday.
Demilitarization is Russia’s favorite euphemism for what it has been doing to Ukraine since February.
run by the Russian state Cup The press service bitterly noted that Ukraine on July 19 adopted a draft law aimed at improving cooperation in the field of high technologies in the aviation and space sectors with Turkey, an initiative which would allow the construction of advanced Turkish drones on Ukrainian soil.
Sources
2/ https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/08/09/manufacturer-of-turkeys-bayraktar-drones-seek-to-build-factory-in-ukraine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Brazil: Indigenous rights under serious threat August 10, 2022
- Russia’s war effort has been hampered by tighter export controls, report says – BBC News August 10, 2022
- Polio vaccine boosters will be given to children in London where virus spreadsExBulletin August 10, 2022
- Trump’s shadow looms over the latest attempt to revive the Iran nuclear deal August 10, 2022
- Ten Wolverines Earn WCGA Scholastic All-America Honors August 10, 2022