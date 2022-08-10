PM Modi tears into Cong during August 5 black clothes protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress following its August 5 protest against black clothes inflation and said some people had resorted to black magic while in despair and negativity. He also criticized some opposition parties for engaging in giveaway politics and said such things would only harm the nation as they hinder investment in new technologies.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks after inaugurating a second generation (2G) ethanol plant built at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore in Haryanas Panipat via video conference.

The prime minister said those who believe in black magic will never be able to gain people’s trust again. Some people resort to black magic because they are immersed in despair and negativity. We saw on August 5 that there had been an attempt to spread black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end. But, these people don’t know that no matter how much they practice black magic and believe in superstitions, they can no longer earn people’s trust, ANI news agency quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had linked Congress protests to Ayodhya divas on the day the foundation stone of Ayodhya temple was laid in 2020, following a landmark Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Dressed in black, Congress leaders took to the streets on August 5 to protest rising prices and unemployment. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those detained by police in Delhi but later released. Demonstrations also took place in several other states.

The Prime Minister also said that an attempt was made to defame Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and humiliate our brave freedom fighters. He said: Today, when the country is painted in the color of the tricolor in the Amrit Mahotsav, then something has also happened which I want to draw the attention of the country. An attempt has been made to defame this holy occasion, to humiliate our brave freedom fighters. It is important to understand the mentality of these people in the country as well. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a central government initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.

Anyone can come and advertise that they are giving away free petrol and diesel if their policy is self-centered. Such measures will deprive our children of rights and prevent the country from becoming self-sufficient. It will increase the burden on the country’s taxpayers, Prime Minister Modi has said on the culture of freebies.

Speaking on the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, Prime Minister Modi said, “The tricolor of India does not contain just three colors per se. Our tricolor reflects our pride in our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams for the future. Our tricolor flag is a symbol of India’s unity, integrity and diversity. Today, after 75 years of independence, as we begin the journey of a new India, the tricolor once again represents India’s unity and consciousness. I am happy that the power and the dedication of the country are reflected together in the tricolor campaign, in the tricolor yatras that are taking place across the country. All India participated in Surat Tiranga Yatra. Tiranga has the power of unification, we can see it in Surat. The people of Surat showcased the soul of India’s freedom struggle in the Tiranga Yatra.

About 2G Ethanol Plant

The 2G ethanol plant was built at an estimated cost of over Rs 900 crore by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and is located close to the Panipat refinery, according to an official statement.

Based on indigenous technology, the project will use about two lakh tons of rice straw per year to generate about three crore liters of ethanol per year, he said. Creating an end use for agricultural residues would empower farmers and provide them with an additional opportunity to generate income, he added.

The project will provide direct employment to those involved in the operation of the plant and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc. Through the reduction in the burning of rice straw, the project will contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year, which can be understood as the equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars a year on the country’s roads, according to the statement.

The inauguration of the plant is part of a long series of measures taken by the government over the years to boost the production and use of biofuels in the country, the statement said.

(with PTI entries)

