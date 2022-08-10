Charge Shahbaz Gill if he is guilty of breaking the law: Imran Khan





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. —PTI/Instagram

In a televised address on Wednesday, PTI President Imran Khan said Shahbaz Gill should be given the opportunity to clarify in court.

“Shahbaz Gill should be charged if he said anything against the law,” Khan said, defending the party member and saying his driver was attacked and the window of his car was attacked. vehicle had been broken.

During his address to PTI supporters via video link, Khan criticized the coalition government for conspiring against his party.

“They [government] had problems with the fact that the army and the PTI were on the same wavelength. Even India recognized that,” Khan said.

The former prime minister claimed Israel and India were “thrilled” after his ousting over the regime change plot.

Khan added that the social media wing of the PTI, which is largely made up of young people, has exposed disinformation campaigns against the country.

“The EU DisinfoLab revealed how India conspired against Pakistan, and members of the current government were also part of the disinformation campaign against the country,” the PTI chief said.

Commenting on the foreign funding affair, Khan claimed there was no substance to it.

“The PTI organized political fundraisers. We have provided the names of 40,000 donors to the ECP, who are now referred to as foreigners by the ECP,” he complained, adding that his party had provided full details to the commission.

Targeting other political parties to hide their funding sources, Khan said corrupt parties can never raise funds.

“People donated to us and we have audit books to prove it, while other political parties have no evidence to show how they received funds,” he remarked, commenting that these parties have nothing to prove how they get their funds.

The former prime minister called the ECP report “fake” and said the commission was biased against the PTI because it only investigated his party despite a court order.

“They [government] tried to technically knock us out by collaborating with ECP,” he claimed.

ECP also said the commission sided with the government in the by-elections. “All their plans failed in the by-elections,” he commented, adding that they [government] were sure to win the election, but the nation decided to go against them.

He accused the government of campaigning to pit the PTI against the army. The PTI president said it was “extremely dangerous” for the country.

“Today we say we are against the army and now they have [the government leaders] become the patriots who call us traitors,” he said, adding that he cared about Pakistan and those who cared about the country wanted their army to be strong.

“They tried to break up our party,” he said, saying foreign elements overthrew his government because they didn’t want to see a strong Pakistan.

“Those who conspire against the PTI are part of an outside conspiracy,” he added.

He also revealed that party leaders were receiving threats from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The former prime minister said the only way to get the country out of the crisis was to hold free and fair elections.

While addressing the Toshakhana controversy, Khan said the ruling coalition simply tried to defame his reputation through the reference.

“They’re just trying to trap me in a case and instill fear so no one will listen to my point of view,” he said.

“Everyone received gifts and should be investigated. Asif Ali Zardari took three cars from the Toshakhana, while Nawaz Sharif took one,” he revealed, saying he only took the gifts from the Toshakhana after “completing all legal formalities” .

