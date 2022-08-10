A Republican guide to surviving a vote to impeach Donald Trump





Donald Trump is not known as a man of his word, but he worked hard to fulfill his promise of retaliation against Republicans who voted to impeach him in 2021. Of the 10 House GOP members who voted for impeachment, four retired rather than face likely losses, two lost primaries and a third, Liz Cheney, is almost certain to lose hers later this month.

Two of the others, Daniel Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler, are Washington State Representatives. Their primaries took place on August 2, but the votes are still being counted. Herrera Beutler conceded her run yesterday, but Newhouse achieved something none of the other pro-impeachment Republicans have: He triumphed in his primary, likely winning another term in DC, as his district is unlikely very Republican sends a Democrat. This gives him a good chance of being the only Republican House member to vote for impeachment and succeed in winning the election to the 118th Congress.

So what can Newhouses win and Herrera Beutlers lose? Here’s a clip-and-save guide for fellow Republicans looking to survive without allying with the former president.

1. Don’t talk about Trump

A plus for Newhouse was that he was arguably the most anonymous of the gang of 10s from the start: Ohio’s Anthony Gonzalez (retired) is a former NFL player; Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger (retired) was already known as a chronic critic of Trump; Liz Cheney is a Cheney. Newhouse, on the other hand, doesn’t have much profile outside of Central Washington. A hop farmer and former state legislator, Newhouses vibe is grandpa cool, not a political brawler. He has slicked back white hair, a neatly trimmed beard, and rimless glasses. When I went to his campaign launch event in Yakima, Wash., in May, he arrived in a Jeep adorned with American flag decals and a No Shoes Nation sticker.

Some of the pro-impeachment Republicans, such as Kinzinger, Cheney and Michigan’s Peter Meijer (who lost his primary last week), have made opposing Trump part of their political identity, knowing it could end to their career. Herrera Beutler didn’t do that, but she didn’t hesitate to vote either. After the Jan. 6 uprising, she said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pleaded with Trump to intervene but the president refused. His claims have since been substantiated, but they have also drawn Trump’s ire and made him a target for him. Another Republican, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, did not vote for impeachment but lambasted Trump; she managed to survive a primary against a Trump-backed opponent, but only by doing everything she could to relate to Trump.

By contrast, Newhouse made little noise about his vote at the time and hasn’t spoken much about it since. During his speech at the launch luncheon, Newhouse did not mention Trump once, positively or negatively, although everyone I spoke with at the event brought it up unprompted, praising Newhouse’s position of principle while acknowledging that it had made his political life difficult. Newhouse even managed to recruit Trumpists to support his campaign, luring Representative Jim Banks of Indiana, a rising Republican star and close Trump ally, to speak at the luncheon. (When I tried to speak with Banks about this curious couple, he declined to be interviewed and quickly walked away.)

2. Keep it local

The old axiom that all politics is local may not be dead, but it is dying. As University of Washington political scientist Jacob Grumbach explains in his new book, Laboratories Against Democracy, national politics has begun to seep into state and local institutions. There was a time when elected officials could easily disagree with national party leaders on certain issues and still remain in good standing, but that is increasingly difficult to do.

Newhouse, however, was able to do so. The Fourth District is the most solidly Republican district in the state, Kevin Pirch, a professor of political science at Eastern Washington University, told me. It is a conservative conservatism, but more agri-food conservatism than social conservatism. During the May luncheon, Newhouse spoke extensively about local issues, he defended the dams that central Washington agriculture depends on for irrigation, and called for immigration reform as farmers in his district have needed manpower, but what struck me even more was how devoted his speech was to shouting big locals into the crowd, from the lowest elected offices to former GOP presidents . In a rural district with a separate policy, it is still possible to stay local.

3. Run in a state with favorable election laws

Newhouse also benefited from Washington’s unusual primary system. Rather than having separate Republican and Democratic primaries, as most states do, Washington has a single primary. All candidates run together and the first two voters pass in the general election, even if they belong to the same party. (In practice, the system typically produces a Democrat and a Republican, as it did in the Fourth, where Newhouse faces Democrat Doug White in November.) Instead of parties choosing a standard bearer, candidates declare a preference on the ballot. This means that state parties are weaker, which tends to produce broader candidate fields and allows incumbents such as Newhouse to run against the field instead of taking a single candidate.

One argument made when we went to the system was that it was going to encourage more moderate candidates, Pirch said. There is no strong incentive to go extremist in the primary to be the most Republican-Republican or the most Democratic-Democrat.

It was no coincidence that Meijer lost to John Gibbs in a traditional Michigan primary, but California’s David Valadao came second in his state’s nonpartisan primary, clinching a ticket to the general election. (Valadao faces a terribly blue district in November, so Democrats can still finish what Trump couldn’t and force him out.)

4. Get lucky with your opponents

In a difficult electoral environment, it is good to have weak or numerous opponents so that they split the vote. Newhouse has both. He and White, the Democrat, each got barely a quarter of the primary vote, while six other Republicans split the rest. The third-place candidate was Republican Loren Culp, who won Trump’s endorsement and won 21% of the vote. Despite support from past presidents, Culp was a weak candidate. Unlike Newhouse’s deep local roots, Culp had moved to the district just to run against him. Before that, he was beaten as the Republican candidate for governor in 2020 (he refused to concede despite losing 13.5 percentage points), and before that he was the only police officer in a small town. from Washington. Newhouse had extensive fundraising and outside help, while Culp had to operate on a shoestring.

Herrera Beutler was not so lucky, drawing fewer and stronger rivals, especially fellow Republican Joe Kent, who finished second in the primary and will become the favorite against Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. (Democrats have made several failed attempts to overturn the seat in recent years.) Culp comes across as a crackpot, while Kent, another Trump-endorsement, is a handsome, square-jawed veteran who helps distract from his own crackpot opinions on stolen and deep elections. – state provocateurs.

The problem with this playbook is that it is not a playbook at all. Almost everything had to go well for Newhouse to win, he had to be the perfect local candidate, in the right district, with the right electoral laws in place and with luck among his rivals. But even with all that, his success may prove difficult to replicate as American politics continues to polarize. Washington is a consistently blue state, but not by wide margins. This created an unusual state Republican party, moderate in outlook, agricultural in alignment, and largely unified in contrast to the dense, liberal areas around Puget Sound and Seattle that make the state a Democratic stronghold.

Distinctive state parties were once a typical feature of American politics. You would think that a Republican in Washington state should be different from a Republican in the South or the Midwest, Grumbach told me. But the two parties are becoming more homogeneous. The way ordinary members and voters understand politics is like a national battle with the other team.

Newhouses’ victory shows that the old way is not dead, but that he is one of the few who can pull through.

