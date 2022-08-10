Politics
The ambassadors’ fiery speech was the sound of China setting out terms Australia has already refused | Catherine Murphy
In 90 minutes of political savvy candid enough to be deeply chilling, China’s Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, crystallized the core issue of Australia-China relations.
Xi’s Australian representative, who was fluent, erudite, composed and periodically sardonic in response to a preamble-laden questioning at the National Press Club on Wednesday, issued a trigger. How about more commerce and less chatter?
Xiao’s pitch was simple. Can we simply go back to the days when Australia and China indulged in lucrative, mutually acceptable exports and imports while muting our irreconcilable value conflicts?
The ambassador had a favorite phrase for this regime-sanctioned utopia. Resetting the relationship between Beijing and Canberra was all about creating a favorable atmosphere.
A favorable atmosphere was apparently the prerequisite for everything: the removal of current trade barriers, a possible face-off between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali, and visibility into the treatment of possible Australians arbitrarily detained in China. He said the past five decades had demonstrated that Australia and China could be partners despite their differences in political systems.
Such a generous offer, however, could only come with rules.
Rule number one was that China and Australia should keep their feuds internal. The ambassador deployed an analogy on a wedding to illustrate his point. It was one thing for a husband and wife to quarrel at home, but it’s another thing if they fight in the street, it will change the nature of the marriage. What was needed was an appropriate modality to manage the differences between our two great nations so that the differences did not hijack our cooperation.
Rule number two was that Australia could be friends with the United States if we absolutely had to, but choosing sides would be a dangerous business, especially on fundamental questions of China’s nationalist and hegemonic identity.
The culmination of all of this was that there could be no US sucking into Taiwan. No way. Xiaos’ tone on Wednesday oscillated between overt belligerence and hurt pride.
The ambassador noted that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi engaged in public provocation by visiting Taipei, violating the one-China principle.
Australia then breached the relationship by issuing a joint statement of reprimand with the United States and Japan after China conducted live-fire and other drills in the seas around Taiwan for nearly of a week. Xiao said China could compromise on economic issues, trade issues, other issues, but there is absolutely no room for us to compromise on the Taiwan issue.
There were therefore three rules of rapprochement in China, deployed in broad daylight in the capital of the Australian bush. Don’t bicker on the outside, pick sides, or humiliate us by not respecting our red lines.
Emerging mid-power superpower: it’s our way or the highway.
It was pretty bad, but it got worse. Xi’s representative in Australia really preferred people not to use the word invasion when talking about China’s intentions for reunification with Taiwan, even though it was very clear that the merger was inevitable and would happen to everyone. the necessary means. (Those who were inclined to analyze all the necessary means were advised to use your imagination.)
The ambassador said it was entirely legitimate for China to pepper the seas surrounding Taiwan with ballistic missiles, even if it increased the risk of miscalculation or catastrophic mishap.
There was also the probable re-education of the Taiwanese population that would follow any invasion that dared not speak its name. Xiao again: I think my personal understanding is that once Taiwan is reunified, returning to the motherland, there might be a process for Taiwanese people to have a correct understanding from China about the motherland. Contemptible. Unreasonable.
Since winning the May election, the Albanian government has been trying to explore the limited space for reconciliation that exists between the irreconcilable differences in Australia-China relations.
The opportunity to break through Beijing’s trade barriers would be a handy insurance for Australia against the post-pandemic headwinds rocking the global economy.
In the context of this exploration attempt, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong was very obviously angered by the unnecessary provocation of Pelosi’s recent visit to Taipei. Although Wong’s irritation was expressed in polite diplomatic boilerplate, it has been evident for several days. The line of foreign ministers have been strategic competitors (and, for context, there are two) needed to bring the temperature down and bring calm to the region.
Understanding the difficult diplomatic tear Wong was trying to navigate both internationally and domestically, assistant professor of nuance Peter Dutton, the central cast pacifist then thought he would help by publicly supporting Pelosi’s visit. This help did nothing but sharpen the articulation of Xiaos Wednesday’s self-serving rules.
In the end, Australia was stranded in strange, dangerous and deeply disconcerting times.
The new Labor government is attempting a diplomatic reset with Beijing, a necessary but most likely futile move, even though Australia has already chosen sides and China knows it.
Australia is trying to reopen dialogue with the regime in Beijing while being fully committed to limiting China’s growing desire to control the region, a strategy that overlaps with Washington’s, but is also an articulation of our own foreign policy. based on values.
Bringing the Pacific closer, while wooing neighbors like Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, was a top priority for the Albanian government, necessitating a full court press. Beijing knows it.
Thus, on Wednesday, China announced conditions that Australia has already refused.
