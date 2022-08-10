Trump cites the Fifth Amendment and refuses to answer questions from the New York AG





Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil inquest on August 10, 2022 in New York City.

James Devaney | Images Gc | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump refused for hours on Wednesday to answer questions during a deposition from attorneys for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is conducting a civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

Shortly after arriving at that court-ordered sworn interview at James’ offices in lower Manhattan, Trump announced in an emailed statement that he had invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to self-incriminating statements.

Trump answered a single question on his behalf and then invoked the Fifth with each question posed to him, his lawyer Ronald Fischetti told NBC News.

Trump also read aloud a statement in which he called James’ investigation “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country” and accused the Democratic attorney general of “openly campaigning for a policy.” to destroy me,” Fischetti said.

James was there for about half of the total four-hour session, according to Fischetti, who said Kevin Wallace, an attorney in his office, questioned Trump about valuations of various real estate assets, including golf clubs, his signing of documents in connection with mortgages and loans, and roughly the size of his apartment. Fischetti described the mood in the room as polite and not tense.

Trump’s refusal to answer questions was legal, but could hurt her chances of prevailing against James in any civil litigation she brings as part of her investigation.

James focuses on allegations that the Trump Organization incorrectly reported reported appraisals of some of its real estate assets for financial gain, in the form of better terms on loans and insurance, and tax benefits.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you accepting the Fifth Amendment? Now I know the answer to that question,” Trump said in the statement emailed after arriving at the deposition, which claimed James was a renegade prosecutor with a vendetta against him and his company.

“When your family, your business, and everyone in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt backed by lawyers, prosecutors, and the fake media, you have no choice,” he said. said Trump.

“As a result, on the advice of my attorney and for all of the above reasons, I have declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the Constitution of the United States,” he said. -he declares.

In 2016, Trump suggested that people who cite the Fifth Amendment when questioned are guilty of something.

A spokesperson for James said in a statement late Wednesday afternoon: “While we are not commenting on specific details, we can confirm that today our office conducted a deposition from the former President Donald Trump”.

“Attorney General Letitia James participated in the deposition during which Mr. Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination,” the spokesperson said.

“Attorney General James will pursue the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Our investigation continues.”

Trump’s deposition came two days after the FBI, in an unrelated criminal investigation, raided his home at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and seized what his attorney said about a dozen boxes of documents.

This search was related to an ongoing investigation into whether any laws were broken when White House document boxes containing documents marked as classified ended up at Mar-a-Lago instead of the National Archives.

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge, in his February ruling ordering Trump and two of his adult children to submit to questioning by James’s team, noted that they “would have the right to decline to answer to any matter which they believe may incriminate them”.

Judge Arthur Engoron also wrote that if the Trumps invoke the Fifth Amendment, their refusal to answer questions cannot be used against them in a criminal prosecution.

But Engoron went on to note that a jury in a civil case is permitted to draw “a negative inference” when a party to the case “invokes this right against self-incrimination.” In other words, James could argue before a jury that he should assume that Trump conceded his allegations against him by refusing to answer his questions.

The Trumps had asked Engoron to block the subpoenas, or at least suspend their enforcement until the conclusion of a parallel criminal investigation into the Trump Organization by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards a vehicle in New York on August 10, 2022. Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to answer questions under oath in New York regarding alleged fraud at his family business, amid legal pressure are piling up for the former president whose home was raided by the FBI just two days ago.

Stringer | AFP | Getty Images

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all ongoing investigations involving him.

Trump said he decided he had “absolutely no choice” but to plead Fifth in James’ deposition following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago “because the current administration and many prosecutors in this country have lost all moral and ethical bounds of decency.”

In a post on his social media platform early Wednesday, he also accused James, who is black, of being “racist”, an accusation he also made against her and two other black prosecutors who are separately investigating him.

Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, had for months resisted complying with James’ subpoenas demanding their sworn testimony for his investigation.

But after failing in court efforts to block those subpoenas, Donald Jr. and Ivanka answered questions from James’s investigators last week, NBC previously reported. Donald Jr. leads the Trump Organization with his brother Eric Trump, and Ivanka is a former Trump Organization executive who served as a senior White House adviser during her father’s administration.

Eric Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 500 times when questioned under oath as part of the investigation in October 2020, according to a court filing in January.

During his presidential campaign in 2016, Trump, in a speech in Iowa, criticized some staffers of his Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for invoking the Fifth Amendment when they been questioned by a House select committee investigating the attack on US diplomatic facilities in Benghazi, Libya.

“So there’s five people taking the Fifth Amendment. Like you see on the crowd, right? You see the crowd taking the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? ?” Trump asked then.

Trump’s refusal to testify on Wednesday made a week that began with what is believed to be the first-ever search of a former president’s residence by federal law enforcement agents in the part of a criminal investigation.

Monday’s raid sparked a political firestorm, with Republicans harshly criticizing the FBI which is led by Director Chris Wray, a Trump appointee and demanding answers on why from Attorney General Merrick Garland, a presidential candidate. President Joe Biden.

The Justice Department did not release details of the search warrant executed by the FBI.

Legal experts say Trump’s attorneys are in possession of a copy of that search warrant and can release its contents if they wish. The warrant and an accompanying affidavit in support of it would detail what the FBI was looking for and how the agency believed there was probable cause that a crime or crimes had been committed in connection with that evidence.

But Trump’s team does not plan to release a copy of the warrant, a source close to Trump told NBC News.

Trump, his family and his business are the subject of multiple active investigations at the state and federal levels.

In addition to the investigation of the records at Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department is reportedly investigating the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot by thousands of Trump supporters, who interrupted for hours confirmation of Biden’s election victory by a joint session of Congress.

Last year, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with a criminal scheme to evade taxes in compensation paid to executives.

In Georgia, a special state grand jury is investigating possible criminal efforts by Trump and others to interfere in the state’s 2020 presidential election as part of a nationwide campaign to undo the victory. of Biden in the race for the White House.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., upheld a lower court ruling rejecting an attempt by Trump to block the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining several years of his federal tax returns and those of a number of Treasury Branch Trump business entities.

The committee said it wants those records to look at how the IRS is complying with a law that requires annual audits of sitting presidents’ tax returns.

