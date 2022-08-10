Coalition government conspires to pit PTI against army: Imran





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said a plot had been hatched to oppose his party to the army.

Speaking to workers and supporters of his party via video link on Wednesday, Imran said the coalition government was plotting for the country’s largest party to fight its own army.

“It’s being done as part of a plan and they want to give the impression that the PTI is anti-army,” he added.

The former prime minister said that when his government was overthrown, India, Israel and many Western countries were the happiest. “India used to say that Imran Khan was a puppet of the army, but during our tenure, the army and the government were on the same page.”

He said PTI workers exposed the disinformation campaign against the country.

“After the Mumbai attacks, Asif Ali Zardari said that the DG ISPR should be sent to India. On the other hand, we have Nawaz Sharif who in Dawn leaks said that the ISI was involved in terrorism in India “, he added.

Imran said Nawaz Sharif even invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the family wedding. “These people call us traitors. All their money is abroad and they have many cases of corruption but they still call themselves patriots.”

“What they are trying to do now is they are campaigning against the army and against us, so we get into a fight. They want to break the party and the banned ECP funding case was its first step.

The PTI chairman said his party is the only one in Pakistan to have initiated political fundraising in the country.

Also Read: FIA Casts Wide Net in PTI Funding File

“40,000 people funded us but they declared them foreigners. We have audit reports. We provided everything to the ECP but they wrote a report full of lies. the PTI is the only party that got its funding legitimately,” he said and added that there are elements trying to disqualify him.

Speaking about the Toshakhana case, Imran said that all the people who hold important positions in the government receive gifts. “Asif Ali Zardari got three cases from Toshakhana while Nawaz Sharif got one but it’s all illegal.”

Now the coalition government, the PTI leader said, will try to defame him. “They know which media houses will support them. They will try to humiliate me in public. They will try to use their muscles to crush us. It will harm the country because of their own interests. Those who ousted us… do they want a strong Pakistan? They want to keep Pakistan on life support. »

Also Read: PTI Downplays Funding Verdict, Ruling Coalition Says Imran ‘Guilty’

The ousted prime minister said the plot against his party is very serious and dangerous. “When you pit the biggest party in the country against the army, nothing else can be so dangerous. I was 18 when I went to East Pakistan. I learned how hatred against the army s It’s spread. It’s very unfortunate for us but it’s repeated today.”

He said those involved in the plot are the local collaborators working on the whims of their foreign masters.

“After the overthrow of our government, they wanted to crush our party. But then [Punjab] by-elections were held. They were convinced they would win, but people came out in droves and voted for us and all their plans fell through. So their fear increased even more,” he added.

The former prime minister said he did not know if Pakistani airspace had been used to kill al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. However, he added that many foreign newspapers say Pakistan’s airspace has been used. [from that money]. I am afraid that for a small amount, we could again enter into another conflict. We know from the past that there is little upside to this and it destroys us,” he added.

He revealed that many PTI members say they receive threats from the TTP. “I think that’s also part of the conspiracy. They want to weaken the PTI because it will make it easier for them to dictate Pakistan.”

Speaking about the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, Imran said if he said anything against Pakistan, there was a procedure to follow which was to register a case.

“You are filing a complaint against him but Shahbaz Gill should be given the opportunity to clarify… But that’s not the way to deal with someone breaking their car windows,” he added.

During his address, Imran Khan released a music video featuring Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman and Ayaz Sadiq criticizing the army chief and the armed forces.

He said the PTI had enough power on the streets to shut down the country. However, the situation in the country is such that it is cause for concern. “We only resorted to peaceful protests. Tell me about an incident where we vandalized or tried to harm the country.”

Imran further stated that there was an ongoing plot to break up the PTI. “They want to weaken us as they plan Nawaz Sharif’s return before the elections so that they are on equal footing with the PTI.”

He said Pakistan needed political stability the most right now so that we could get out of this hole. “I fear for our national security as the country is brought to a point where it would have to compromise.”

Reiterating his position, the PTI leader concluded that transparent elections are the only way out of the current political uncertainty in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2370394/coalition-govt-conspiring-to-pit-pti-against-army-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos