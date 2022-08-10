PM Modi inaugurates 2G ethanol plant in Haryana on World Biofuels Day





PM Modi inaugurates 2G ethanol plant: On World Biofuels Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat Refinery in Haryana. PM Modi will dedicate the 2G ethanol plant to the nation via video conference. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present in person at the Panipat refinery for the inauguration ceremony. The development of the 2nd generation ethanol production plant at Indian Oil Corporation Limited – IOCLs Panipat Refinery comes at a time when India is prioritizing the production and use of biofuels in the country. At 4:30 p.m. today, a 2G ethanol plant will be dedicated to the nation. This factory in Panipat will reinforce efforts to stimulate the production and use of biofuels and will help our farmers enormously. https://t.co/mraDRJL0Mu Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

August 10, 2022 2G Ethanol Plant – Highlights Developed at a staggering cost of Rs 999 crore, the 2G ethanol plant will be used to process 2 lakh tons of rice straw (parali) into 3 Crore liters of ethanol per year. The plant was installed on 35 acres of land and can produce 100 kiloliters of ethanol per day by processing 750 tonnes of paddy straw. In addition, the project will also boost employment in the region with 250 people directly employed at the project site and another 1000 people gaining indirect employment through the supply chain for straw cutting, handling, storage rice, etc. The main strengths of the 2G Ethanol project are: Production of clean energy from agricultural residues

Increased income of farmers, direct benefit to farmers of 1 Lakh

Reduce air pollution caused by burning crop residues

Reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 3 million tonnes per year Why is 2G Ethanol plant being installed in Haryana? The development of the 2G ethanol plant in Haryanas Panipat stands as a two-pronged solution to the energy crisis facing the country. The plant will use rice straw (parali) and turn it into ethanol. The burning of thatch or rice straw is a major cause of air pollution in northern India and it impacts the states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as well as parts of Easter Uttar Pradesh. Praj partners with IOCL to unveil the first of its kind and Asia’s first 2G #Ethanol Bio-refinery in Panipat, Haryana in the hands of Hon. Prime Minister Sri. Narendra Modi ji on #WorldBiofuelDay August 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. by virtual videoconference. pic.twitter.com/dSqYhKUoYd Praj Industries Ltd. (@PrajIndustries)

August 10, 2022 By setting up the 2G Ethanol Plant, the refinery will now buy waste rice straw from farmers and use the technology to turn it into ethanol, which is a biofuel. To help source rice straw from farmers, a total of 12 collection centers have been established in Panipat and Karnal. The plant will help increase the income of the paddy farmers, as the refinery will also pay them for the rice straw they used to burn to clear their fields. In addition to this, the purchase of rice straw by the refinery will also mean that farmers will no longer burn and thus help reduce air pollution.

