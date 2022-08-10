Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime





Placeholder while loading article actions

Few people know exactly why FBI agents searched Donald Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. The FBI certainly knows this, and the former president and his lawyers probably have common sense too, given that they saw the search warrant. All others operate on the basis of what has been revealed by Trump’s team and public reports: the FBI search was largely or entirely a function of the investigation into Trump’s retention of documents after he left the White House.

We know he did, by his own admission. This year, a number of boxes of material were turned over to the National Archives. Some of these documents were classified. On Monday, the FBI removed another dozen boxes, with speculation rampant that more of that material was also restricted.

If Trump is found to have violated federal law by deleting and retaining classified documents without authorization, he could be convicted of a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. And this conviction would be a crime punishable by this penalty because of a law signed by President Donald Trump.

Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump

The Trumps 2016 campaign was tied to a similar issue. Her Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was discovered to be operating a private email server she used for official business, some of which the FBI said was classified. Trump and his allies pushed Clinton to face criminal charges, but in July 2016 FBI Director James B. Comey announced that the FBI would not seek indictments. Trump was furious, but he still won.

In his first year in office, a central tool used for surveillance by the intelligence community, Section 702 of the FISA Amendment Act was set to expire. Shortly before, Congress passed an extension of the authority for another five years.

But it didn’t happen without a hitch. Trump came into office angry at the intelligence community for revealing to reporters that it believed Russia interfered in the 2016 election. He excoriated intelligence agencies on Twitter and continued to do so as the contours of the investigation into this interference were becoming clear.

On the day the House was to vote on reauthorization, Trump complained on Twitter:

The House votes today on the controversial FISA ACT. This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and bogus dossier, to monitor and abuse the Trump campaign so badly by the previous administration and others?

(That initial sentence is in quotes because Trump was characteristically responding to something he saw on Fox News.)

The tweet sent supporters of the extension into a panic. A few hours later, he tweeted his support and it passed. On January 18, 2018, he promulgated it.

What became law was S. 139. It had been introduced by Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) as the Rapid DNA Act of 2017. But sometimes Congress hollows out existing legislation and replaces it entirely with further legislation to move the process forward. move forward faster. Section 139 was therefore replaced by HR 4478, which extended Section 702 for an additional five years.

It also had a stipulation amending 18 U.S. Code 1924. It originally read:

Anyone who, being an officer, employee, contractor, or consultant of the United States, and by virtue of his office, employment, position, or contract, comes into possession of any document or material containing information classified information, knowingly deletes such documents or materials without authorization and with the intent to retain such documents or materials in an unauthorized location shall be liable to a fine under this title or to imprisonment up to one year, or both.

With Trumps signing S. 139 into law, it became: will be fined under that title or jailed for up to five years, or both. And with that, it became a crime.

You can see how Trump fleeing with classified material at Mar-a-Lago would facially violate the law as it is articulated. So Trump’s allies have already offered a justification: he had declassified everything he brought to Mar-a-Lago.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday night, former Trump administration official Kash Patel made the case.

What I can tell you definitively is that President Trump was a president of transparency, Patel said when asked if there was any classified material in Trump’s Florida estate. And time and time again we tried to get it all out. And President Trump, repeatedly at the White House, has declassified entire sets of documents. Including, I remind you and your audience that around October 2020 he issued a statement from the White House declassifying all documents related not only to the Russiagate scandal, but also to the e-scandal. emails from Hillary Clinton.

Trump actually ordered the wholesale declassification of a number of documents related to those investigations, including the day before he left. At that time, however, the order was to declassify the documents that had been scrubbed by the FBI days before.

In an interview with Breitbart in May (when reports of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago first emerged), Patel made a slightly different argument.

Trump declassified entire sets of documents ahead of his departure from government that he believed the American public should have the right to read for themselves, he said. White House counsel failed to generate the documents needed to change the classification marks, but that doesn’t mean the information wasn’t declassified.

In other words, Trump has declassified a bunch of stuff, even though there’s no trace of it. This is obviously very practical but also not completely ridiculous.

In 2017, the day after Comey was fired, Trump hosted senior Russian officials in the Oval Office for a meeting. During this discussion, he revealed classified information to them. This report drew an unexpected defense, as Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho) and others explained: The president has full power to declassify things and can, in essence, do it on the fly. Fact checkers have examined this idea and determined it to be largely correct.

We were heading into a very gray area here, clearly, but it’s conceivable that Trump’s defense against his potential possession of classified material at Mar-a-Lago may be that he declassified it while still President , although no official record of the declassification has been fabricated. This introduces a whole host of other questions, since this material would now presumably be available to the public in one form or another.

The president has the unilateral power to declassify any government document, Patel told Breitbart. He exercised it fully here.

Patel was one of the administration’s staunchest defenders during Trump’s presidency. As a member of Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-Calif.) staff, Patel was intimately involved in fervent efforts by members of Congress to fend off the investigation into Russian interference. Nunes also criticized Clinton’s handling of his mail server, suggesting at one point in 2016 that he hoped the irresponsible handling of classified information documented by the FBI would be considered if any of those people currently had a clearance. security or requested one in the future.

HR 4478, the legislation that became S. 139 and increased the penalty for withholding classified material, was introduced in the House by Nunes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/08/10/trump-fbi-search-surveillance-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos