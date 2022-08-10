Pakistan. Former prime minister’s aide and TV station staff face sedition charges | New





The government accuses Shahbaz Gill, aide to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, of inciting mutiny in the military in relation to comments aired on ARY TV.

A close aide to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will face charges of sedition, accused of inciting mutiny in the army, the interior minister has said.

The charges related to comments made by Khan’s adviser Shahbaz Gill and broadcast on ARY TV on Monday night, which Minister Rana Sanaullah said was a planned move to slander the military.

He said the accused would face sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military. We have set up a special team to investigate, he told reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday, adding: “It was a planned move to slander our institutions.

According to the related police report, ARY owner Salman Iqbal, company vice president Ammad Yousaf and three other station staff are charged with sedition, abetting mutiny and conspiracy, reported the AFP news agency.

The arrests came late Tuesday and early Wednesday, a day after a state-run media regulator said it had ordered the removal of ARY News for broadcasting false, hateful and seditious content.

This is a kidnapping, not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all this to make us accept a government of crooks supported by foreigners. pic.twitter.com/3NYS1BCjtf

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2022

Removal

Khan said Gill was abused during his abduction and called for a fair trial, adding the charges were a plot to pit his party against the military.

If he did something wrong, something illegal, charge him and give him a chance to defend himself in court, he said in a recorded video statement broadcast by local TV stations .

He also wrote in a tweet: This is a kidnapping, not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers (are) treated as enemies. And all this to make us accept (a) foreign-backed government of crooks.

Gill had said during the television appearance that there had been attempts to create hatred against the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistani Justice Movement, PTI) party among the middle and lower ranks of the army, which he said liked the party.

He suggested that the lower ranks were under pressure from the higher ups and that these orders were against the will of the majority, and that the lower ranks should reconsider the following orders which were against their principles.

Salman Iqbal had said in a tweet that the comments were a personal opinion of Gills, with which his media house had nothing to do.

Both the Khans party and the media house were seen as pro-military until he was ousted in a confidence vote in April by an opposition alliance.

ARY is a long-time Khan supporter. The former prime minister has been critical of the army since losing his seat.

Pakistan has been ruled by the military for around half of its 74-year history and criticism of the country’s powerful security system has long been seen as a red line.

