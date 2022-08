Kadin supports many foundry projects and economic zones entering the PSN

Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Women) supports the existence of foundry development projects and the development of economic zones included in the list of national strategic projects (NHP). This was conveyed by the General Vice President of Agrarian Region, Land Planning and Kadin, Sanny Iskandar, in response to the addition of 13 new NHPs by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He believed that Indonesia has advantages from both geoeconomic and geostrategic factors which are the basic capital to develop economic strength through the development of economic zones. According to him, through the development of the economic zone, it is hoped that it will become a strategic means to encourage downstream activities for the processing industry, logistics, tourism, mining, digital and other economic activities. “So in principle we from Kadin support it, we just need to assess which economic areas should be designated as PSN,” Sanny said in Bisnis, Wednesday (8/10/2022). Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) established 13 new National Strategic Projects (NSPs). The government, through the Committee for Accelerating Priority Infrastructure Delivery (KPPIP), has encouraged the construction of these 13 new NSPs to meet deadlines and targets. The stipulation of 13 new NSPs is contained in Regulation of the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs No. 9/2022 amending Regulation of the Coordinating Minister of Economy No. 7/2021 regarding changes to the list of national strategic projects. Wahyu Utomo, Deputy for the Coordination of Regional Development and Land Use Planning at the Coordinating Ministry of Economy and Head of the KPPIP Implementation Team, said a meeting to discuss plans for action of 13 new projects had been held last week. “The government will ensure that the project is completed on time and on schedule, as it has a positive impact on the Indonesian economy, both regionally and nationally. Action plans, achievements and follow-up questions should be completed immediately by the person responsible for the national strategic project so that we can research and see what we need to do,” he explained. Here is the list of the 13 new national strategy projects (NSP): 1. Palapa Ring Integration 2. Development of Deep Coconut and its spin-off industries in West Papua 3. Development of Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) Ir. H. Djuanda/Jatiluhur II in DKI Jakarta and West Java 4. Thousand Islands and Thousand Islands Tourism Project in DKI Jakarta 5. Rail logistics infrastructure in East Kalimantan 6. Development of Konawe Indonesia Industrial Park (IKIP) in Southeast Sulawesi 7. Development of Special Economic Zones in Southeast Sulawesi 8. Rukoh Dam and Rukoh Dam Management Building in Aceh 9. Large-scale PLTS in the Riau Archipelago 10. Integration of PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) through the creation of SugarCo, PalmCo and SupportingCo 11. PT Vale Indonesia Bahodopi Integrated Smelter Development Project in Central Sulawesi 12. PT Vale Indonesia Pomala Integrated Smelter Development Project in Southeast Sulawesi 13. Nickel smelter for electric batteries at East Halmahera, North Maluku.

