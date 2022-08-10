FBI raid of Trump home exposes long-running dispute





Monday’s FBI search of former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida home, a police action with explosive legal and political implications, was the culmination of a long-running dispute between a president proud of his contempt for rules and officials responsible for protecting the archives and secrets of the nation.

On one side were officials from the National Archives, which is responsible for ensuring that all presidential records are kept in accordance with the law, and the Justice Department, which some people familiar with the investigation say s Were concerned about the whereabouts of any classified information and whether Mr. Trumps team was fully available.

On the other, Mr. Trump, who, in apparent violation of the Presidential Archives Act, had taken a trove of documents with him to his home in Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House, containing documents sensitive, then, in the opinion of the Ministry of Justice, had not fully responded to requests for the return of the disputed material.

After the investigation moved largely out of public view for months, news that officers had arrived at the gates of Mar-a-Lago early Monday morning with a search warrant raised new questions about the Mr. Trump’s vulnerability to prosecution and fueled further partisan divisions.

Trump aides and allies stepped up their criticism of the search on Tuesday, calling it unnecessary and saying, without citing any evidence, that it was a brazen use of prosecutorial power for political gain. On his social media site on Tuesday, Mr. Trump presented the search as part of a coordinated attack that also includes local and state prosecutors, alluding to ongoing investigations into him in Georgia and New York.

Christina Bobb, an attorney and aide to Mr. Trump, who said she received a copy of the search warrant, told an interviewer that officers were looking for presidential records or any possibly classified documents.

At the White House, President Bidens’ press secretary said he was not informed in advance of the decision to carry out the search, and at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has maintained public silence on this momentous step.

Despite Mr. Trump’s suggestions that an army of agents attacked Mar-a-Lago and stormed his home, the FBI carried out the search on a day when Mr. Trump was out of town and the club was firm. Officers carried out the search relatively discreetly, people familiar with the matter said; by some accounts, they were not seen donning the conspicuous navy jackets with the agency’s initials emblazoned on the back that are commonly worn when executing search warrants.

Another person familiar with the search said officers began going through a storage unit, where items such as lounge chairs and umbrellas are kept, in the basement. They went to his office, which was built for him on the second floor of the main house, where they cracked a hotel-style safe which two people briefed on the search said contained nothing of importance to him. the agents.

Then they moved to Mr. Trump’s residence, the person said.

In the end, they removed a number of boxes of documents, people familiar with the search said.

More coverage of the FBI’s search for Trumps

It’s unclear what the officers were looking for or what they took. It is also unclear whether the search was carried out simply to ensure that documents and other items were properly returned to the archives or if it was a possible precursor to a prosecution of Mr. Trump for mishandling classified documents or obstructing efforts to retrieve them. .

Throughout his presidency, Mr. Trump has disregarded records retention laws and was known to tear up documents and, in some cases, flush them down the toilet. It is not clear whether he sought to preserve the material sought by the archives and the Department of Justice to keep it away from public scrutiny or for some other reason.

A close look at the investigation, however, shows how it has quietly accelerated for much of this year, introducing a new element into questions about Mr. Trump’s varied and intensifying legal troubles and his political viability even then. that he’s hinting at another running for president.

For many months before he left office, Mr Trump was telling his aides to bring him documents to the residence while he was in the Oval Office, and they complied, but there was no process in place, meaning officials whose job it was to keep track of the paperwork didn’t always know exactly what happened there, according to people familiar with the events.

At the end of his presidency, and as Mr. Trump fought to undo his election defeat, some of his aides were keen to preserve the work of the office itself. His habit of carrying equipment in cardboard boxes, with a personal helper or valet carrying them, was well known, but the contents were not always clear.

Discussions have taken place within the White House by top staffers about how to get Mr. Trump to return his boxes, people familiar with the events said; it’s unclear if Mr. Trump has ever been questioned directly or if officials simply didn’t ask him.

When he left the White House, Mr Trump took the boxes with him to Mar-a-Lago, filled with papers including letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and former presidents Sharpie-gate map of the path of a hurricane, as well as personal items like golf balls and a raincoat and various other lined things.

What we consider before using anonymous sources. How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source.

The National Archives, whose mission is to preserve government records, determined last year that many important presidential documents that archivists knew existed were missing and in Mr. Trump’s possession.

It sparked lengthy back-and-forths between the National Archives and Mr. Trump’s lawyers over what documents he might have taken. Mr. Trump’s reluctance to turn over the documents quickly frustrated archive officials, who had become deeply skeptical throughout the Trump administration that he and his aides were following federal record-keeping laws.

For the rest of 2021, Mr. Trump has resisted demands for the return of the equipment. In the meantime, Mr. Trump was waving things like letters from North Korean leaders to people as if they were collectibles he was showing off.

In January this year, the National Archives arranged to recover 15 boxes of government documents, gifts and other property from Mar-a-Lago.

When archivists searched the boxes, they found several documents containing sensitive national security information, some marked classified.

Archivists also found that Mr. Trump failed to return several documents they believed the former president had in his possession. Around the same time, the National Archives alerted the Justice Department that it was concerned about the handling of classified documents, which are closely tracked by the government and are supposed to remain in secure channels.

In the spring, the Justice Department took a series of actions that showed it was investigating what happened to the classified documents, as prosecutors issued a subpoena to the National Archives to obtain the boxes and convened a grand jury, whose term was later extended beyond its original expiration date.

Investigators began contacting possible witnesses, including Molly Michael, an aide to Mr. Trump, saying they were seeking information from people close to the former president. A lawyer for Ms Michael declined to comment.

In the spring, a group of federal investigators, including top Justice Department counterintelligence official Jay Bratt, traveled to Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Trump met with them briefly and Mr. Trump’s lawyers were present.

In an interview with the right-wing Real Americas Voice on Tuesday, Ms. Bobb said she and other Trump lawyers had been extremely cooperative with the FBI during a previous visit when agents were granted free access to the building. .

After Mr. Bratt and other officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago, they subpoenaed the Trump Organization to obtain a copy of Mar-a-Lagos surveillance tapes, a person with knowledge of the matter said. of the case. The company complied, turning over the tapes to the government.

Mr. Trump’s attorneys also sifted through his records at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether he still retained any classified or sensitive information. During this process, Mr. Trump’s team made statements to the Department of Justice about what Mr. Trump had delivered.

But in recent weeks, officials have questioned whether that information is entirely accurate and whether Mr. Trump continues to store sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, one of the people said. It’s unclear whether the department conveyed that concern to Mr. Trump’s team.

Mr Trump and his aides made it clear they were taken by surprise when officers showed up at Mar-a-Lago with a search warrant on Monday.

A person familiar with the matter said the warrant was approved by federal magistrate Bruce Reinhart, a former federal prosecutor and defense attorney. Magistrates are chosen by district court judges, which means they are not politically appointed. It is common for magistrates to consider search warrant applications.

The warrant was obtained by prosecutors from the Justice Department’s National Security Division, which, at the request of the National Archives, conducted the investigation into whether the documents were improperly removed and stored, according to two people aware of the situation.

The FBI left behind a detailed manifesto of all the materials that were removed, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Glenn Thrush and Katie Benner contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/09/us/politics/fbi-search-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos