Former adviser to ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan and TV station face sedition charges





ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (Reuters) – A close aide to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and a local media outlet will face charges of sedition on charges of inciting mutiny within the mighty military, the country’s military said on Wednesday. the country’s interior minister.

The charges related to comments made by Khan’s adviser Shahbaz Gill and broadcast on ARY TV on Monday night, which Minister Rana Sanaullah said was a planned move to slander the military.

He said the accused would face sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military. “We have set up a special team to investigate,” he told reporters in Islamabad, adding, “It was a planned move to slander our institutions.”

Gill and ARY TV’s news chief Ammad Yousaf have been arrested, police officials Asad Abbas and Naeem Tahir told Reuters.

The arrests came late Tuesday and early Wednesday, a day after a state-run media regulator said in a statement it had ordered the removal of ARY News for broadcasting “false, hateful and seditious”.

Khan said Gill was mistreated during his arrest and called for a fair trial, adding the charges were a plot to pit his party against the army.

“If he did something wrong, something illegal, charge him and give him a chance to defend himself in court,” he said in a recorded video statement broadcast by TV channels. local television.

Gill had said during the television appearance that there had been attempts to create hatred against Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party among the middle and lower ranks of the military, which, according to him, liked the party.

He suggested that the lower ranks were under pressure from the higher ups and that these orders were against the will of the majority, and that the lower ranks should reconsider the following orders which were against their principles.

TV station owner Salman Iqbal said in a tweet that the comments were Gill’s personal opinion, with which his media house had nothing to do.

Khan’s party and media house were both seen as pro-military until he was ousted in a confidence vote in April by an opposition alliance.

Analysts say Khan, who swept to power in a 2018 election with the backing of the military, had fallen out with powerful generals during his final months in office.

Khan and the army deny this.

Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hasan in Karachi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/former-pakistan-pm-khans-aide-tv-channel-face-sedition-charges-2022-08-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

