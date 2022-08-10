Mexican President Proposes Peace Commission Led by 3 Leaders Including Prime Minister Modi | world news





Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to submit a written proposal to the UN to create a commission made up of three world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote a global truce for a five-year period, the report reported. MSN web portal. . “I will put the proposal in writing, I will present it to the UN. I said it and I hope the media will help us to diffuse it. Because they do not speak when it does not suit them”, has quoted MSN. Obrador as said at a press conference. The Mexican president has proposed that the supreme commission include Pope Francis, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The purpose of the commission would be to present a proposal to stop the wars in the world and reach an agreement to seek a truce of at least five years. “The three of them meet and soon present a proposal to stop the war everywhere, and reach an agreement to ask for a truce of at least five years, so that the governments of the world devote themselves to supporting their peoples, especially the people who suffer. make the most of war and its effects; that we have five years without tension, without violence and with peace,” he said. Calling for an end to war actions, the Mexican president called on China, Russia and the United States to seek peace and hoped that the three countries “listen and accept intermediation such as the one we are offering”. “Tell them, by their clashes, in just one year they caused this. They precipitated the global economic crisis, they increased inflation and caused food shortages, more poverty and, worst of all, in a year, because of the clashes, so many human beings lost their lives. That’s a paragraph. That’s what they did in a year,” he quoted MSN. According to Obrador, the proposed truce would facilitate “the conclusion of agreements in the case of Taiwan, Israel and Palestine, and not the promotion, causing more confrontation”. Furthermore, he insisted that all governments of the world join in supporting the UN and not the bureaucratic mechanism in which proposals and initiatives are presented.

