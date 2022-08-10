Donald Trump pleads the fifth after saying only the guilty do it





Former President Donald Trump announced he would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights during his deposition Wednesday to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, in a reversal from the stance he took there. was nearly six years old when he ran for president.

In a statement on Wednesday, just an hour after Trump arrived at James’ headquarters in New York, the former president said, “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you accepting the fifth amendment? Now I know the answer to that question.”

“When your family, your business, and everyone in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt backed by lawyers, prosecutors, and the fake media, you have no choice,” he said. said Trump.

“Accordingly, on the advice of my attorney and for all of the above reasons, I have declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the Constitution of the United States,” he said. -he adds.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said he had “absolutely no choice” but to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights during his deposition to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James. Above, Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole on Aug. 6 in Dallas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

During the 2016 campaign, Trump lambasted aides to his former opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, for interfering with the Fifth in the investigation into his use of a private email server.

“So there’s five people taking the Fifth Amendment, like you see in the crowd, right? You see the crowd taking the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? ?” Trump told the crowd at a rally in Iowa in September 2016.

On Wednesday, Trump said recent developments in a series of investigations into the former president left him with “absolutely no choice” but to take the Fifth Amendment. Earlier this week, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by the FBI in an unprecedented move by the federal law enforcement agency.

“If there was a question in my mind, the raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days prior to this deposition, erased all uncertainty,” Trump’s statement read. “I have absolutely no choice because the current administration and many prosecutors in this country have lost all moral and ethical boundaries of decency.”

Although he invoked the fifth, Trump said he “did nothing wrong”, which is why no charges were brought against him “after five years of searching”.

Trump has accused longtime rival James of launching a “political attack” on him through a civilian investigation by his office into the business practices and finances of the Trump Organization.

“What Letitia James has attempted to do for the past three years is an embarrassment to the justice system, an affront to the taxpayers of New York State, and a violation of the solemn rights and protections afforded by the Constitution of the United States” , he said on Wednesday.

He continued, “We cannot allow a renegade, out-of-control prosecutor to use this investigation as a way to advance his political career. New York deserves better, and this country deserves better. This is an expedition of vindictive and selfish fishing. , tastes the likes of which our country has never seen before.”

