Politics
U.S. rethinks China tariff measures following Taiwan response, sources say
US President Joe Biden gestures as he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
China’s war games around Taiwan have led Biden administration officials to recalibrate their thinking on whether to remove some tariffs or potentially impose others on Beijing, putting those options aside for the future. moment, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.
President Joe Biden has not made a decision on the matter, officials said. His team has struggled for months with various ways to ease the costs of duties imposed on Chinese imports during his predecessor Donald Trump’s tenure as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
He envisioned a combination of eliminating some tariffs, launching a new “Section 301” investigation into potential areas for additional tariffs, and expanding a list of tariff exclusions to help U.S. businesses that cannot get some supplies from China.
The tariffs make Chinese imports more expensive for American companies, which, in turn, makes the products more expensive for consumers. Lowering inflation is a major goal for Biden, a Democrat, ahead of November’s midterm elections, which could shift control of one or both houses of Congress to Republicans.
But Beijing’s response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week has sparked a new reckoning from administration officials, who are eager to do nothing. which could be seen by China as an escalation while also seeking to avoid being seen as backing down in the face of aggression from the communist country.
For days, the Chinese military participated in ballistic missile launches and mock attacks on the self-governing island of Taiwan that China claims as its own.
“I think Taiwan has changed everything,” said a source familiar with the latest developments in the process, details of which have not previously been released.
List of exclusions
A senior administration official clarified that Biden had not made a decision.
“The president had not made a decision before the events in the Taiwan Strait and still has not made a decision, period. All options remain on the table,” the official said. “The only person who will make the decision is the president and he will do it based on what is in our interest.”
With the strongest measures regarding tariff relief and tariff escalation largely on the back burner for now, the focus is on the so-called list of exclusions.
The Trump administration had approved tariff exclusions for more than 2,200 import categories, including many critical industrial components and chemicals, but those expired when Biden took office in January 2021. The U.S. Representative to the Commerce, Katherine Tai, reinstated just 352. Industry groups and more than 140 U.S. lawmakers have urged her to dramatically increase the numbers.
The Biden administration’s next steps could significantly impact hundreds of billions of dollars of trade between the world’s two largest economies.
US industries, from consumer electronics and retailers to autos and aerospace, have demanded that Biden scrap tariffs of up to 25% as they battle rising costs and tight supplies .
The tariffs were imposed in 2018 and 2019 by Trump on thousands of Chinese imports valued then at $370 billion to pressure China over its alleged theft of American intellectual property.
Some senior administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, had argued that the duties were imposed on “non-strategic” consumer goods that had unnecessarily increased costs for consumers and businesses, and that their removal could help dampen runaway inflation. Tai argued that the tariffs were “significant leverage” that should be used to pressure China to change its behavior.
Multiple factors
Multiple factors, in addition to China’s response to Taiwan, complicated the administration’s deliberations.
As U.S. officials considered getting rid of some of the tariffs, they asked for reciprocal rollbacks from Beijing and were rebuffed, two sources said. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington could not immediately be reached for comment.
One of the sources, who said the unilateral removal of some US tariffs on Chinese imports had been suspended, said it was done in part because China had shown no willingness to take action. reciprocal or to respect its “phase 1” commercial commitments. .
This agreement, reached in late 2019 with the Trump administration, required China to increase its purchases of American agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200 billion in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2017 levels. China fell well short of those commitments, which included a two-year increase of $77.7 billion in imports of U.S. manufactured goods, including aircraft, machinery, vehicles and pharmaceuticals.
The Peterson Institute for International Economics estimates that China has effectively purchased none of the additional goods it promised. Beijing blamed the Covid-19 pandemic, which began just as the deal was signed in January 2020.
The U.S. Trade Representative’s office is currently in the midst of a four-year legal review of Trump’s tariffs, which could take another few months. Final public comments on whether to keep them in place are expected by August 23.
Labor groups led by United Steelworkers have urged the USTR to keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place to help “level the playing field” for workers in the US and reduce US dependence on the US. towards Chinese suppliers.
Biden worried about the tariff reduction partly because of labor, which is a key constituency for him, and because of China’s inability to buy the products it had agreed to. to buy, according to the first source. The White House declined to give a timeline for when a final decision will be made.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/10/us-rethinks-steps-on-china-tariffs-in-wake-of-taiwan-response-sources-say.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google co-founder Sergey Brin sold $130 million worth of stock. August 10, 2022
- How to Automate Class Action Lawsuits August 10, 2022
- After COVID-19, most patients regained their sense of taste and smell August 10, 2022
- Reflecting on Serena Williams’ career and legacy as the GOAT retires from tennisExBulletin August 10, 2022
- DuPont Announces 2022 Nomex Innovation Award Winners August 10, 2022