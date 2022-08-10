U.S. rethinks China tariff measures following Taiwan response, sources say

US President Joe Biden gestures as he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

China’s war games around Taiwan have led Biden administration officials to recalibrate their thinking on whether to remove some tariffs or potentially impose others on Beijing, putting those options aside for the future. moment, according to sources familiar with the deliberations. President Joe Biden has not made a decision on the matter, officials said. His team has struggled for months with various ways to ease the costs of duties imposed on Chinese imports during his predecessor Donald Trump’s tenure as it tries to rein in runaway inflation. He envisioned a combination of eliminating some tariffs, launching a new “Section 301” investigation into potential areas for additional tariffs, and expanding a list of tariff exclusions to help U.S. businesses that cannot get some supplies from China. The tariffs make Chinese imports more expensive for American companies, which, in turn, makes the products more expensive for consumers. Lowering inflation is a major goal for Biden, a Democrat, ahead of November’s midterm elections, which could shift control of one or both houses of Congress to Republicans. But Beijing’s response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week has sparked a new reckoning from administration officials, who are eager to do nothing. which could be seen by China as an escalation while also seeking to avoid being seen as backing down in the face of aggression from the communist country.

For days, the Chinese military participated in ballistic missile launches and mock attacks on the self-governing island of Taiwan that China claims as its own. “I think Taiwan has changed everything,” said a source familiar with the latest developments in the process, details of which have not previously been released.

List of exclusions

A senior administration official clarified that Biden had not made a decision. “The president had not made a decision before the events in the Taiwan Strait and still has not made a decision, period. All options remain on the table,” the official said. “The only person who will make the decision is the president and he will do it based on what is in our interest.” With the strongest measures regarding tariff relief and tariff escalation largely on the back burner for now, the focus is on the so-called list of exclusions. The Trump administration had approved tariff exclusions for more than 2,200 import categories, including many critical industrial components and chemicals, but those expired when Biden took office in January 2021. The U.S. Representative to the Commerce, Katherine Tai, reinstated just 352. Industry groups and more than 140 U.S. lawmakers have urged her to dramatically increase the numbers. The Biden administration’s next steps could significantly impact hundreds of billions of dollars of trade between the world’s two largest economies. US industries, from consumer electronics and retailers to autos and aerospace, have demanded that Biden scrap tariffs of up to 25% as they battle rising costs and tight supplies . The tariffs were imposed in 2018 and 2019 by Trump on thousands of Chinese imports valued then at $370 billion to pressure China over its alleged theft of American intellectual property. Some senior administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, had argued that the duties were imposed on “non-strategic” consumer goods that had unnecessarily increased costs for consumers and businesses, and that their removal could help dampen runaway inflation. Tai argued that the tariffs were “significant leverage” that should be used to pressure China to change its behavior.

Multiple factors