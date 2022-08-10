Donald Trump says he took Fifth, refused to answer questions about business dealings





Donald Trump invoked Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination while testifying under oath on Wednesday in the New York Attorney General’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former said. president in a statement.

About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ offices in Manhattan, Trump announced that he refused to answer questions about the rights and privileges given to every citizen under the United States Constitution.

I asked once, if you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? Now I know the answer to that question, the statement said. When your family, your business, and everyone in your orbit has become the targets of a politically baseless witch hunt backed by lawyers, prosecutors, and fake media, you have no choice.

For more than six hours in the office building, Trump used Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, to review the very lavish, beautiful and expensive decor and to suggest that the Attorney General was wasting time investigating him instead of dealing with crime in New York.

But after leaving around 3:30 p.m., he described the encounter as very professional and added a catch for his fantastic company.

As vocal as Trump has been in defending himself in written statements and on the rally stage, legal experts said answering questions during a deposition was risky because anything he said could potentially be used against him in a parallel criminal investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney. The Fifth Amendment protects people from being compelled to testify against themselves in a criminal case.

Additionally, if the attorney general’s investigation results in a civil case against Trump and it goes to trial, jurors could be told that he invoked his protection against self-incrimination.

New York University law professor Stephen Gillers said he was surprised Trump did, given his previous experience with depositions, a legal term for sworn testimony that is not not made to court.

Jousting with lawyers during depositions, while avoiding lying, is something he prides himself on, Gillers said. Perhaps his lawyers feared that his impetuosity would put him in jeopardy.

Trump has undergone numerous depositions, dating back to his career as a real estate developer. He has sometimes seemed to enjoy giving answers: for example, he said he was glad to have had the opportunity to say my side last October in a lawsuit brought by protesters who say his security guard told them. brutalized outside Trump Tower in 2015.

However, Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment to refuse to answer 97 questions in a 1990 divorce deposition.

Messages seeking comment were left in James’ office.

Wednesday’s events unfolded two days after FBI agents searched Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an independent federal investigation into whether he took classified records when he left the White House.

The New York investigation is led by James, a Democrat who said in court papers that her office uncovered significant evidence that the Trump company deceived lenders and tax authorities about the value of valuable assets like land. golf courses and skyscrapers.

The company, the Trump Organization, even exaggerated the size of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, saying it was almost three times its actual size, a difference in value of about $200 million, the office said. James.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying seeking the best appraisals is standard practice in the real estate industry. He also accused James, who is black, of racism in pursuing the investigation.

In May, James’ office said it was nearing the end of an investigation against Trump, his company, or both. The Republican deposition was one of the few missing pieces.

The attorney general could decide to file a lawsuit seeking financial sanctions against Trump or his company, or even a ban on involvement in certain types of businesses.

Two of Trump’s adult children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, have filed in recent days, two people familiar with the matter said. Individuals were not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

It is unclear whether Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump Jr. invoked the Fifth Amendment. Eric Trump, their brother, did so more than 500 times during a deposition in the same investigation in 2020, according to court documents.

People generally don’t have a constitutional right to avoid questions in a civil trial, but Trump’s legal team fought James’ attempt to question him for months, arguing that prosecutors’ parallel investigation district created a risk that Trump could face criminal charges. Lawyers from James’ office participated in this criminal investigation.

Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that James’s office clearly had the right to question Trump and other executives at his company, although Trump also had the right to decline to answer questions due to the criminal case.

That criminal investigation had appeared to be progressing toward a possible criminal indictment, but stalled after a new district attorney, Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, took office in January. A grand jury that had heard evidence was disbanded. The chief prosecutor handling the investigation resigned after Bragg raised internal questions about the viability of the case.

Bragg said his investigation is continuing.

District attorneys’ investigation has already led to criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who are accused of tax evasion related to company benefits.

Weisselberg and the company’s attorneys are due in court on Friday to argue that the case should be dismissed.

