Nitish Kumar’s warning for PM Modi: ‘Those who came to power in 2014 will…’ | India News

Patna (Bihar): Hours after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time, Nitish Kumar had a message for the Narendra Modi government. Without taking names, Nitish said: “Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024?” He added, however, that he himself was not “a candidate for such a position”.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in for the eighth time on Wednesday and said the NDA government at the Center led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be “worried” about his prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters shortly after swearing in Governor Phagu Chauhan, Kumar also denied the BJP’s claim that the new government will not last its entire term, and said his former ally “will be back there. where he was after the 2015 assembly”. polls”.

Kumar was sworn in alongside RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is likely to be named as his deputy. Sources in the seven-party ruling coalition said a cabinet enlargement would take place later.

Leaders of the BJP, which is the second largest party in the assembly with 77 MPs, were conspicuously absent from the swearing-in ceremony which took place inside the Raj Bhavan. Earlier, senior BJP leader and former CM MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that the party, with which Kumar had broken alliance the previous day, had received “no invitation”.

Interestingly, this is the eighth time since Nitish Kumar was sworn in as CM of Bihar. Here are the eight times since the year 2000 that Nitish has been sworn in as CM of Bihar:

First time: March 2000

Second time: November 2005

Third time: November 2010

Fourth time: February 2015

Fifth time: November 2015

Sixth time: July 2017

Seventh time: November 2020

Eighth time: August 10, 2022