Politics
Nitish Kumar’s warning for PM Modi: ‘Those who came to power in 2014 will…’ | India News
Patna (Bihar): Hours after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time, Nitish Kumar had a message for the Narendra Modi government. Without taking names, Nitish said: “Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024?” He added, however, that he himself was not “a candidate for such a position”.
Nitish Kumar was sworn in for the eighth time on Wednesday and said the NDA government at the Center led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be “worried” about his prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to reporters shortly after swearing in Governor Phagu Chauhan, Kumar also denied the BJP’s claim that the new government will not last its entire term, and said his former ally “will be back there. where he was after the 2015 assembly”. polls”.
Kumar was sworn in alongside RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is likely to be named as his deputy. Sources in the seven-party ruling coalition said a cabinet enlargement would take place later.
Leaders of the BJP, which is the second largest party in the assembly with 77 MPs, were conspicuously absent from the swearing-in ceremony which took place inside the Raj Bhavan. Earlier, senior BJP leader and former CM MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that the party, with which Kumar had broken alliance the previous day, had received “no invitation”.
Interestingly, this is the eighth time since Nitish Kumar was sworn in as CM of Bihar. Here are the eight times since the year 2000 that Nitish has been sworn in as CM of Bihar:
First time: March 2000
Second time: November 2005
Third time: November 2010
Fourth time: February 2015
Fifth time: November 2015
Sixth time: July 2017
Seventh time: November 2020
Eighth time: August 10, 2022
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/nitish-kumars-warning-for-pm-modi-those-who-came-to-power-in-2014-will-2495582.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google co-founder Sergey Brin sold $130 million worth of stock. August 10, 2022
- How to Automate Class Action Lawsuits August 10, 2022
- After COVID-19, most patients regained their sense of taste and smell August 10, 2022
- Reflecting on Serena Williams’ career and legacy as the GOAT retires from tennisExBulletin August 10, 2022
- DuPont Announces 2022 Nomex Innovation Award Winners August 10, 2022