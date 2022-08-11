House Speaker Pelosi: China cannot isolate Taiwan

Chinese military exercises, threats and cuts in some bilateral cooperation in response to the visit of US lawmakers to Taiwan are an attempt to establish a “new normal” in the Taiwan Strait, the president told reporters on Wednesday. the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi said the delegation of congressmen she led to Taiwan was meant to hail a thriving democracy and China shouldn’t have taken offense.

We didn’t go there to talk about China. We went there to praise Taiwan. And we went there to show our friendship and to say that China cannot isolate Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s attempt to drive a wedge between Taipei and Washington has failed, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks said. He noted that instead, China’s provocations have resulted in greater closeness between Taiwan and the United States.

The House of Representatives, led by the Speaker of the House, has given Xi a message that he won’t dictate to us what we do and what we don’t do, Meeks said.

Representative Raja Krishnamurti told reporters that Beijing’s response was an attempt to distract from problems inside China, and he is now happy to see China’s live-fire military drills calming down.

The Chinese Communist Party views Taiwan as a rogue province that must be reunited with the mainland.