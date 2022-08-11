PTI Chairman Imran Khan ordered CM to take major steps to relieve Punjab business world – Latest News – The Nation





PTI Chairman Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to take major steps to help the business community in Punjab.

Announcement by Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to end ban on business hours across Punjab

CM said: Business centers, markets and shops will also remain open on Sundays.

Sunday holidays have been abolished for business centers, markets and shops in Punjab.

The ban on closing businesses at 9 p.m. for business centers, markets and shops has also been lifted.

Business centers, markets and shops will have no restrictions on working hours.

They will also solve parking problems to relieve the business community.

I know the problems of the business world.

PML-G made a big propaganda saying that if Shahbaz Sharif comes, the atmosphere will change.

The weather did not change, but with the arrival of Shahbaz Sharif, a storm of inflation came.

Shahbaz Sharif struck down the traders with lightning.

PML-N also fed the parking mafia.

Find out who dated the parking mafia and how much was earned.

I’m going to end the parking mafia.

30% of parking revenue will be spent on providing facilities to merchants.

Rescue 1122 centers will be built in the markets.

A committee has been set up under the leadership of business leader Nasir Salman and provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to resolve issues in the business community.

As instructed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the vision of “successful businessmen…and Punjab” is followed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Speech by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to Punjab business representatives.

According to Asad Umar, In Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi did the most during his trip as chief minister. He got the most praise in Pakistan.

The business world has faced difficulties due to Corona and other issues over the past few years.

It is our responsibility to solve the problems of the business community. Not in favor of any restrictions on traders, Asad Umar said.

Nasser Salman said, “We want to introduce the concept of ‘downtown’ and kiosks in our markets like developed countries.

There is a need to gradually bring the markets of all cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala to the level of the modern world so that the buyer can be encouraged and the trader or shopkeeper facilitated.

The PTI tries to eradicate poverty by promoting trade. Traders’ issues will be resolved on a priority basis, Nasir Salman said.

President PTI Focal Person for Traders Nasir Salman, Secretary General PTI Asad Umar, Former Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Provincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmoodul Rashid, Muhammad Mohsin Laghari, Hanif Patafi, Inspector General of Police, Secretary Principal Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman of Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary of Interior, Secretaries of relevant departments and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/2022/08/10/chairman-pti-imran-khan-directed-cm-to-take-major-steps-to-provide-relief-to-the-business-community-of-punjab/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos