Donald Trump refused to answer questions from office of New York AG Letitia James

Former President Trump declined to answer questions about the civilian investigation by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia Jamess. Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege and spoke about the decision shortly afterwards as well.

From CNBC:

I asked once, if you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? Now I know the answer to that question, Trump said in a furious statement that denounced James as a renegade prosecutor with a vendetta against him.

When your family, your business, and everyone in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt backed by lawyers, prosecutors, and the bogus media, you have no choice, Trump said. .

Accordingly, on the advice of my attorney and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution, he said. declared.

It’s been a tough start to the week for former President Donald Trump. First, the FBI raided its Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday night. Then the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the House Ways and Means Committee could obtain his tax returns.

Trump’s deposition marks the end of James’ long-running investigation into the financial dealings of Trump Organizations in New York. Letitia Jamess’ office says it found substantial evidence that the Trump Organization used false or misleading asset valuations in its financial statements to obtain loans, insurance and tax benefits.

As described by CBS News, the subpoenas sought testimony and documents in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter the Attorney General deems it relevant.

If the former president finally agreed to speak under oath today, it was not without difficulty. Trump’s original subpoena ordered him to appear before the attorney general on Jan. 7. Trump’s attorneys fought the subpoena in court for more than six months, but lost appeals to the state Supreme Court and the First Department Appellate Division. Trump was even scorned at one point for delaying his appearance for deposition.

In an article on Truth Social early Wednesday morning, Trump said he would see James for the continuation of the greatest witch hunt in US history! My big business and I are under attack from all sides. Banana Republic!

A few days ago, Cushman & Wakefield provided the New York Attorney General with more than 36,000 documents relating to the appraisals of several Trump Organization properties after they were charged with contempt. Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, both attended their own depositions following the death of their mother, Ivana Trump.

