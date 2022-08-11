Gifts are a burden on taxpayers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated on Tuesday that free polls increase the burden on taxpayers, prevent the country from becoming self-sufficient and block investment in new technologies. Giving gifts is not in the interest of the nation and will push him away.

As a country, we must commit to not allowing such trends to develop. This is a collective responsibility of the country, Modi said in his speech after dedicating a modern Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) ethanol plant to the nation via video conference.

If there is selfishness in politics, then anyone can come and announce that they are giving away free petrol and diesel. Such measures will suppress the rights of our children and prevent the country from becoming self-sufficient. Due to such selfish policies, the burden on honest taxpayers in the country will also increase. To meet the challenges facing the country, it needs clear intentions and commitment. It requires hard work, policy and huge investment, Modi said.

This is not politics, this is immorality. It’s not the national interest; it is a loss for the nation. It’s not nation building, it’s an attempt to push the nation back. Dealing with the challenges facing the country requires clear intentions, loyalty, policy, Modi said.

If the government has no money, factories like ethanol, biogas and solar plants will also shut down, he said. We have to remember that even though we won’t be there, but this nation will still be there, the children who live there will still be there. Those who sacrificed their lives for freedom also worked with this eternal spirit, the prime minister said.

The Supreme Court last week advised the Union government to form a composite panel of experts to examine the pros and cons of government giveaways and ways to curb irrational election promises that cost the Treasury dearly. audience.

The Panipat ethanol plant has the capacity to produce 100 kilo liters of ethanol per day thanks to parali. With the establishment of the modern mill, farmers in Haryana, where rice and wheat are grown in abundance, will get another lucrative way to utilize crop residues. Farmers used to burn paralis with no proper mechanism in place to use them, causing pollution in adjacent areas.

From barely around 1.41%, the mixture of ethanol and gasoline has increased to 10.16% today. Modi said that over the past 7-8 years, the country has saved about Rs 50,000 crore from the increased ethanol blending program and about the same amount has gone to the farmers’ kitty. He said that eight years ago, only 40 crore per liter of ethanol was produced in the country, which has now increased almost 10 times.

Compared to only 14 crore of GPL connections until 2014, the country has almost achieved 100% GPL coverage. About 31 crore gas connections are there in the country now. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the number of CNG stations in the country has increased to over 4,500 from just 800 eight years ago. The gas reaches through pipes to more than a crore of households.

Today, as we complete 75 years of independence, the country is also working towards the goal that over the next few years more than 75% of households in the country will get piped gas, he said.

Lashing out at the opposition Congress for wearing black dresses in parliament on August 5 in protest against price hikes, the Prime Minister has said, those who think that by wearing black clothes their period of desperation will end unaware that regardless of black magic and their belief in superstition, public trust will never be restored to them.