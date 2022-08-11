Politics
Gifts are a burden on taxpayers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated on Tuesday that free polls increase the burden on taxpayers, prevent the country from becoming self-sufficient and block investment in new technologies. Giving gifts is not in the interest of the nation and will push him away.
As a country, we must commit to not allowing such trends to develop. This is a collective responsibility of the country, Modi said in his speech after dedicating a modern Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) ethanol plant to the nation via video conference.
Read also | Rs 50,000 cr forex saved by blending ethanol with gasoline in 7-8 years: PM Modi
If there is selfishness in politics, then anyone can come and announce that they are giving away free petrol and diesel. Such measures will suppress the rights of our children and prevent the country from becoming self-sufficient. Due to such selfish policies, the burden on honest taxpayers in the country will also increase. To meet the challenges facing the country, it needs clear intentions and commitment. It requires hard work, policy and huge investment, Modi said.
This is not politics, this is immorality. It’s not the national interest; it is a loss for the nation. It’s not nation building, it’s an attempt to push the nation back. Dealing with the challenges facing the country requires clear intentions, loyalty, policy, Modi said.
If the government has no money, factories like ethanol, biogas and solar plants will also shut down, he said. We have to remember that even though we won’t be there, but this nation will still be there, the children who live there will still be there. Those who sacrificed their lives for freedom also worked with this eternal spirit, the prime minister said.
The Supreme Court last week advised the Union government to form a composite panel of experts to examine the pros and cons of government giveaways and ways to curb irrational election promises that cost the Treasury dearly. audience.
The Panipat ethanol plant has the capacity to produce 100 kilo liters of ethanol per day thanks to parali. With the establishment of the modern mill, farmers in Haryana, where rice and wheat are grown in abundance, will get another lucrative way to utilize crop residues. Farmers used to burn paralis with no proper mechanism in place to use them, causing pollution in adjacent areas.
From barely around 1.41%, the mixture of ethanol and gasoline has increased to 10.16% today. Modi said that over the past 7-8 years, the country has saved about Rs 50,000 crore from the increased ethanol blending program and about the same amount has gone to the farmers’ kitty. He said that eight years ago, only 40 crore per liter of ethanol was produced in the country, which has now increased almost 10 times.
Compared to only 14 crore of GPL connections until 2014, the country has almost achieved 100% GPL coverage. About 31 crore gas connections are there in the country now. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the number of CNG stations in the country has increased to over 4,500 from just 800 eight years ago. The gas reaches through pipes to more than a crore of households.
Today, as we complete 75 years of independence, the country is also working towards the goal that over the next few years more than 75% of households in the country will get piped gas, he said.
Lashing out at the opposition Congress for wearing black dresses in parliament on August 5 in protest against price hikes, the Prime Minister has said, those who think that by wearing black clothes their period of desperation will end unaware that regardless of black magic and their belief in superstition, public trust will never be restored to them.
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/economy/freebies-a-burden-on-taxpayers-pm-modi/2625450/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google Talks RCS and Apple August 10, 2022
- Monkeypox disinformation is on the rise.Experts say community-driven health messages are key August 10, 2022
- XR Indonesia urges Jokowi to declare climate emergency August 10, 2022
- Serena Williams broke tennis form, even though her all-time greatness isn’t always recognized August 10, 2022
- Taylor Swift Says She ‘Never Heard’ 3LW Song She’s Accused of Copying August 10, 2022