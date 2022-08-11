Xi Jinping’s endgame is near as Taiwan invasion will trigger economic chaos for China: Turmoil’ | World | New

Taiwan: Chinese missiles landed in Japanese waters, expert says

War fears continued to grow on Wednesday as Beijing reiterated its claim that Taiwan had been “part of China since ancient times” and issued new threats against the country and its allies, such as the United Kingdom and United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin made similar remarks about the shared history of Russia and Ukraine last year when he claimed they were “one people”, a precursor to his invasion of the country in february. Beijing’s declaration of sovereignty over Taiwan came in a new white paper on the issue of the island nation’s reunification with mainland China, published by the official Xinhua news agency.

The white paper says Beijing is aiming for the “peaceful” reunification of Taiwan with the rest of China, but the document says the “use of force” is also an option. The warning is the latest in a series of aggressive Chinese actions against Taiwan, in which Beijing has massively stepped up military exercises around the Taiwan Strait, including anti-submarine drills and maneuvers with troops. fighter planes and warships. Taipei has warned that China’s activities show it is preparing to invade Taiwan, while foreign powers in the region, including Australia, have called on all parties to reduce rhetoric and ease tensions. President Xi was also warned against invading Taiwan by the chairman of the world’s largest microchip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). In a rare interview, Mark Liu exposed the economic “turmoil” that awaits China if it invades Taiwan, due to the disruption of the global reliance on TSMC chips. JUST IN: ‘Another audience is watching…’ Xi Jinping humiliated as Taiwan stunt backfires

Taiwan invasion will trigger economic chaos for China as Xi warns of war ‘unrest’

Taiwan: the country’s army conducts an exercise

TSMC, which is the largest company in Taiwan and the tenth in the world, derives 10% of its business from China. Speaking to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria last month, Mr Liu said: “If they need us, that’s not a bad thing.” He added: “Because our hiatus will create great economic turbulence and pain for both parties. “Because suddenly their supply of the most advanced components will be gone. “It’s an interruption, I must say. So people will think twice about it. The war in Ukraine, we must learn from it.

TSMC: Taiwanese chip giant could deter Chinese invasion

The economies of Russia and Ukraine have both been devastated by the war, but the conflict has also had global repercussions. Supply chains have been affected, including key products from Ukraine such as cereals and sunflower oil. Meanwhile, global energy and commodity prices have surged due to sanctions imposed on Russia. Mr Liu acknowledged that some comparisons between Ukraine and Taiwan could be made, stressing that economic lessons should be drawn. He said: “People think the war in Ukraine is related to the Taiwan Strait. They are very different. DO NOT MISS :

Chinese economy: could suffer blows on Taiwan

“But if you think about it in parallel, the war in Ukraine is not good for either side, for the western world, for Russia, for Ukraine. “These are lose, lose, lose scenarios. All three parties should learn lessons. I think they do. “And we should use those lessons to look at Taiwan’s objective. How to avoid war? “How can we keep the engine of global economies humming? Let’s have fair competition at the top of the platform. Mr. Zakaria also asked the entrepreneur whether TSMC’s global weight and importance to the Chinese economy does indeed provide a “shield” to Taiwan, protecting it from any invasion.

Taiwan: the country’s position near China mapped