Indonesian citizens cling abroad, Jokowi even sad! Why?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he is sad that many Indonesian citizens have gone abroad. Not because of the holidays, but many Indonesian citizens who prefer to seek treatment abroad rather than in their country. Jokowi’s sadness is not without reason. Not because the various hospitals and health facilities owned by Indonesia are insufficient, but also because the foreign currency used to pay for treatment is so large. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “How much is our capital outflow, the money that goes to fund hospitals? More than 110 trillion rupees every year,” Jokowi said at the inauguration of RSUD towers A and B dr. Soedarso in Pontianak City, West Kalimantan, as cited Wednesday (8/10/2022) Jokowi then referred to a statement made by West Kalimantan Governor Sutarmidji who said that many Indonesian citizens prefer to travel to Kuching, Malaysia for treatment. “I am very sad when I hear that there are citizens of our country who are sick, then they go abroad, to Malaysia, to Singapore, some to Japan, some to America,” said Jokowi. Jokowi emphasized his commitment to continue improving a number of existing health facilities. Especially at Dr. Soedarso Hospital itself, Jokowi said, now the facilities are not inferior to other international hospitals. “I checked earlier, there are 277 rooms, I checked the operating room, I saw the whole intensive care unit. It’s super modern. I’ll call you back, you don’t have no need to go out anymore, here it is ready and sufficient to handle existing cases,” he said. Jokowi said the Covid-19 pandemic that has occurred over the past 2.5 years has provided lessons on the shortcomings of the current health service system. “Which one we need to fix, which one is slow that needs to be speeded up, which facilities need to be purchased, everything becomes visible,” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Other countries don’t! Here is Jokowi’s “secret kick” against Covid (cha/cha)



