Politics
Will those who came to power in 2014 win in 2024?
Nitish Kumar returned to Bihar CM for the eighth time. He ended his alliance with the BJP and allied himself with the de facto leader of the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav. Here is what he said after the swearing-in ceremony.
Bihar, first published 10 Aug 2022, 3:24 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has slyly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after he was sworn in for the eighth time, remaining in office with a new coalition partner. After the swearing-in ceremony, Kumar said, “Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (the opposition) to be united for 2024. message in MP).”
While answering questions about his plans for the 2024 general election, Nitish Kumar said he was “not a candidate for prime minister”. The JD(U) supremo also noted that he would like ‘all (the opposition) to be united for 2024’.
Read also | Nitish Kumar sworn in as CM of Bihar for 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM
After being sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar reacted to BJP’s claim that ‘they made him CM of Bihar five times’ and said he never wanted the job of CM. “I never wanted to become the CM, the BJP insisted, that’s why I took over,” he said. He added: “The party made the decision together (to leave the BJP)…whether or not I will stay (until 2024)…they can say what they want, but I will not live in 2014. “
Nitish Kumar, the leader of the Janata Dal-United (JDU), was sworn in as Bihar’s chief minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday. Tejashwi Yadav, the head of the RJD, was also sworn in to become his deputy in a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. Tejashwi touched Nitish Kumar’s feet soon after taking the oath to ask for his blessing.
Leaving the BJP on Tuesday, Kumar deposed the party, then announced his resignation and said he would form a new government with the backing of “Mahagathbandhan”.
Read also | Will Nitish Kumar be the opposition PM candidate in 2024? Many are wary of his “U-turns”
Last updated Aug 10, 2022 3:24 PM IST
