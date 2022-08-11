Putin and Erdogan stir up the Libyan conflict, then make Nice

On August 5, Russians Vladimir Putin and Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan were released. a joint press release after this last visit on August 5 to the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia.

Focusing on bilateral affairs, the two presidents agreed to increase economic cooperation and regional stability. The conflict in Libya was one of the topics they discussed.

The two leaders stressed their firm commitment to Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, the joint statement said.

It is misleading. In recent years, Russia and Turkey have escalated violence in Libya by backing rival belligerents and sending in mercenaries and weapons to gain influence.

The civil war in Libya has lasted more than a decade. Protests erupted there in 2011 as part of a wave that swept across the Arab world. Violence erupted between anti-government rebels and the forces of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and spread across the country. In March 2011, the UN Security Council authorized a no-fly zone under NATO command to protect civilians.

In August 2011, NATO-backed rebels toppled Gaddafi, who ruled the country for 40 years. Since then, Libya has split between two major rival groups, the Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the capital Tripoli in western Libya, where the majority of the population lives, and the Libyan National Army (ANL) under the command of General Khalifa Haftar, based in eastern Libya, where most of the country’s oil is located.

In April 2019, Haftar launched a military offensive aimed at seizing Tripoli. The fighting lasted until October 2020, when the rival sides agreed to a ceasefire and began negotiations for a political transition.

Various international powers support the rival Libyan governments. The GNA is backed by the UN, Turkey, Italy and Qatar, while the LNA is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

Turkey and Russia provided the respective sides with weapons and mercenaries.

In March 2021, the United Nations Group of Experts on Libya published a report identifying acts threatening the peace, stability and security of Libya. The report says acts of violence and widespread human rights violations continue to disrupt efforts to ensure stability and security.

The arms embargo remains totally ineffective. For Member States that directly support parties to the conflict, the violations are widespread, flagrant and in complete disregard of sanctions. Their control of the entire supply chain makes it difficult to detect, disrupt or ban, according to the report.

Kali Robinson from the Council on Foreign Relations wrote in June 2020 that Russia was seeking construction deals and controlling energy sources. That same month, Nicole Kirschmann, who then headed the US Africa Command’s (AFRICOM) public relations department, said that 2,000 Russian mercenaries had been deployed to Libya between 2019 and 2020 to fight for Haftar during of its 14-month offensive against the government. in Tripoli.

According to Kirschmannthe Wagner Group, a private military company linked to the Kremlin, played a role in the destabilization of Libya.

Russia has denied that Wagner mercenaries are in Libya, but the UN has confirmed that the group operates there. The report of the UN Group of Experts on Libya said Wagner had been present in Libya since 2018, initially to provide technical support and maintenance for armored vehicles.

In 2019, however, Wagner’s mission was expanded to include more specialized military duties such as acting as forward artillery observation officers and forward air controllers, providing electronic countermeasures expertise, and deploy as sniper teams, the panel reported.

The Wagner group is accused of committing human rights violations in several African countries, including the Central African Republic and Mali.

According Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Wagner Group used landmines and booby traps banned in Libya in 2019-2020 in violation of international law. During a March visit to Tripoli, HRW identified 35 mined locations. He reported that between May 2020 and March 2022, 130 people were killed and 196 injured in Libya by mines and explosives.

The mines and booby traps found at coordinates 35 were hidden inside houses and other structures, in some cases inside furniture and were often activated with a tripwire that was not visible, said HRW. Mine experts told Human Rights Watch that the mines and booby traps apparently built by Wagner operatives were more sophisticated and deadly than those laid by Libyan, Sudanese, or Syrian groups.

Foreign Policy Magazine said Russia had reduced the number of Wagner mercenaries in Libya and sent 1,300 fighters to Ukraine. Still, he reported that hundreds of Wagner personnel remain stationed around military bases and oil installations. to protect the territory of Haftars.

Wagner’s entrenchment position in Libya is in line with Russia’s broader resolve: to pressure European NATO member states to achieve different political outcomes by controlling nearby energy sources and sowing instability at home. their borders, FP said.

Meanwhile, Turkey has sent mercenaries and other forms of support to the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli.

In July 2020, the Pentagon said Turkey had deployed 3,500 Syrian mercenaries to Libya. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (a US-funded sister news agency to VOA) cited a Pentagon report this month saying that Turkey had paid and offered citizenship to thousands of mercenaries fighting alongside Tripoli-based militias against the Haftar’s forces.

The Washington Post reported in February 2021 that Turkey had allowed the GNA to regain control of western Libyan skies using surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft guns, armored personnel carriers and sophisticated electronic systems that jammed Haftar transmissions.

Turkey’s motives mirror those of Moscow: it has billions of dollars in revenue it wants to recoup for construction contracts interrupted by the war. But Erdogan also secured new maritime deals with Tripoli before sending aid, and relished the opportunity to outwit rivals including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, which are hostile to the brand of Islam. Ankara politics, the Post said.

In October 2021, the belligerents in Libya agreed on a roadmap for the departure of foreign fighters. However, little progress has been made. Turkey considers its presence in Libya legal, write Giorgio Cafiero and Emily Milliken in The new Arab news in January 2022.

In October 2020, the The UN has estimated that more more than 20,000 mercenaries were fighting in Libya for both sides and that both sides had committed human rights violations.

As part of a UN-backed process, Libyan political actors form a government of national unity in March 2021. This did not resolve the military standoff.