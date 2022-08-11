PM Modi compares Congress protest to black magic: won’t help him regain trust





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress for his black cloth protest against price hikes by likening it to black magic. He said it could not end the bad days of the opposition parties and help him regain people’s trust.

On August 5, there was an attempt to spread the mentality of black magic. Those who think that by wearing black clothes their period of despair will end ignore that regardless of black magic and belief in superstition, public trust will never be restored to them,” Modi told AFP. occasion of World Biofuels Day when he dedicated the second generation (2G) ethanol plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation via video conference. He was apparently referring to Congress leaders who, dressed in black, staged a protest last Friday against rising prices and unemployment. On Wednesday, he hit back at Prime Minister Modi over the black magic remark, saying the jumlajeevi never talks about the problems faced by the people. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a photo of Modi in black clothes and said he was making a pointless question about black clothes. They couldn’t do anything to bring in black money, now they make an unnecessary issue on black clothes. The country wants the prime minister to talk about its problems but ‘jumlajeevi’ keeps saying nonsense, Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi. In an apparent reference to protests against rising fuel prices, the Prime Minister said: If there is selfishness in politics, then anyone can come and announce free petrol and diesel. Such measures will deprive our children of their rights and prevent the country from becoming self-sufficient. Due to such selfish policies, the burden on honest taxpayers in the country will also increase. To meet the challenges facing the country, it needs clear intentions and commitment. It takes hard work, policy and huge investment. Further attacking his opponents, Modi said, “People who tend to avoid problems by adopting shortcuts for political selfishness can never solve problems permanently. Those who take shortcuts may be applauded for a while and gain political advantage, but that doesn’t solve the problem. Taking a shortcut will definitely result in a short circuit. Instead of taking shortcuts, our government has committed to permanent solutions to problems.

