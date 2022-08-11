Imran ally arrested for sedition, new flashpoint between PTI and Prime Minister Sharif | world news





The arrest of Shehbaz Gill, a close associate of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, for allegedly spreading seditious material against the country’s military, appears to be the start of a new tussle between Pakistan’s Tehreek leader- e-Insaf (PTI) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Political risks in Pakistan have remained high since Khan was ousted in April by a no-confidence vote in parliament. The former leader went on to accuse Prime Minister Sharif and the Pakistani military of conspiring with the United States to remove him from power – an allegation all three have denied.

Now PTI leader Gill, who is also a spokesman for Khan, has been arrested after appearing on an ARY News program on Monday and strongly criticized the Sharif government for trying to pit the former prime minister against the army.

Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued a show cause notice to ARY News for spreading what it called “false, hateful and seditious” content based on “outright disinformation with a clear and to national security by inciting rebellion within the armed forces”.

At the time of the notice’s publication, the transmission of the channel, known for its close ties to Khan and his party, began to be interrupted and eventually its operation was suspended. The chain’s suspicion was followed by Gill’s arrest.

A police spokesman in Islamabad said Gill was arrested for “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged that Gill’s comments – on the basis of which he was arrested – were part of a planned plot to create division within the army.

Imran Khan took to Twitter to call the incident shameful and alleged the manner in which Gill was arrested resembled a kidnapping. If convicted of sedition, Gill could face the death penalty.

Reports say Gill is being tortured per facility instructions during questioning by police and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and he reveals details of who orchestrated his ARY episode on August 8, prompting to mutiny in the army.

Sources also said police were present at the ARY office in Islamabad and were questioning staff, although ARY News presenter Arshad Sharif escaped from Pakistan after a case was filed against him after Gills’ arrest.

According to Gill’s statement, Imran Khan was behind the plan and he entrusted Gill and Fawad Chaudhry, another PTI leader, but Gill, in an attempt to score points, got tricked. Now Fawad is also in danger. It remains to be seen whether Khan is allowed to address Lahore Jalsa on August 13, where he is expected to make a major announcement.

Sources said the PTI’s desperation is growing as the retirement date (November 29) of Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa draws near. There is a chance that he will get an extension given the deteriorating situation vis-à-vis ex-FATA in Pakistan.

Veteran journalist Ansar Abbasi claimed that a massive social media crackdown on the PTI would soon be launched. ISI and MI will be included in the survey.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a court in Islamabad approved Gill’s physical pretrial detention for two days. “We also need to investigate whose orders the show was broadcast,” police told the judge. Faisal Chauhdry, Gill’s attorney, told the judge the show was not aired on anyone’s instructions, Geo TV reported.

The latest episode adds to Khan’s concerns after the country’s electoral commission ruled earlier this month that his party had received illegal funding from abroad. Prime Minister Sharifs’ administration has said it will take legal action to ban the PTI from politics.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/arrest-of-imran-s-ally-for-sedition-new-flashpoint-between-pti-and-pm-sharif-101660129793449.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos