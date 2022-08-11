Stephen Colbert happily tears into Donald Trump after Mar-a-Lago raid





We may be in the middle of a heat wave in August, but at the Late Show the sleigh bells are ringing. Late Show host Stephen Colbert happily grilled former President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.

It may be hot outside, but it’s Christmas here. Because yesterday we all got the gift we wanted: FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, Colbert said, to cheers from the audience. He then chuckled in pure joy. It is the most beautiful phrase America has ever produced, he continued. It’s right up there with We put cheese inside the crust.

Colbert went on to explain the details of the raid, which took place early Monday morning when the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s offices and personal quarters. I feel bad for these agents, Colbert said, posing as an FBI agent assigned to search Trump’s residence. Sir, I’ve finished going through the cupboard full of empty chicken buckets. Where should I go next? Please don’t say the bathroom, he joked.

On Monday, the Mar-a-Lago raid was apparently part of an investigation launched by the National Archives and Records Administration, Colbert said. It’s true: he’s going to be taken down by the librarians, he continued, drawing more cheers. They’re coming for you, baby. They are organized. They know where everything is. And you never know where they’re coming from, because they’re so quiet. They are silent but deadly.

The National Archives and Records Administration opened the investigation into Trump when the organization discovered the former president had taken 15 boxes from the White House containing government documents, memorabilia, gifts and letters, including correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Ted. Cruz balls, joked Colbert. He then mocked and posed as Eric Trump, whom he called Trump’s former second first son, for standing up for his father.

Hey FBI, did you find my note telling my dad how proud I am of him? said Colbert with a gummy Eric Trumpesque smile. Did you find a note from him saying how proud he is of me? Keep watching. The truth is out there.

Colbert also used his impression of Eric Trump to highlight an inconsistency in the Eric Trump story. The former president’s son claimed he was with his father when Donald got the call about the Mar-a-Lago raid, but then called his father to let him know. Dad, it’s me, over here! the host said, returning to his impression of Eric. It’s me, your son. Not the one you love, the other. I have terrible news: I am in the room with you.

Colbert ends this part of the monologue by reacting to Trump’s response to the raid. What is the difference between this and Watergate? Trump wrote in a note describing the raid. Colbert had an answer for him: Watergate was Dick Nixon breaking the law. It was the law to break into a dick.

