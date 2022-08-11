‘Ridiculous!’ Boris and Macron ridiculed for congratulating themselves on boarding small boats | Politics | New





After years of tension between the two over Brexit and other issues, reading the PM’s chat with the French president seemed like more of a romantic conversation as they warmly celebrated their ‘comradeship’ at a final official call. In a move that stunned some Tory MPs and former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, one of the successes highlighted by reading the conversation was their joint work in tackling illegal migration.

The reading noted: “The Prime Minister thanked President Macron for his efforts to help resolve border disruptions and tackle the scourge of illegal people smuggling. “The leaders expressed their shared confidence that deeper cooperation between the UK and France will be essential for further progress in this area and will help to dismantle more smuggling networks.” Mr Farage, who is now one of GB News’ main presenters, called the conversation “ridiculous!” He said, “That’s ridiculous. The Conservative government has completely failed us on the vital issue of border controls and deserves to pay a heavy electoral price. Last week, nearly 700 migrants arrived on Monday in 14 boats. Throughout the week, 1,965 illegal migrants arrived on British shores.

Commenting on the reading, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said: ‘And you wonder why people think politicians don’t tell the truth? Dudley North MP Marco Longhi warned it was a serious matter if the Tories wanted to keep the Red Wall seats. He said, “Well, there you have it, clear evidence of the problem we’re facing. “We” being the red wall in particular. » So far, more than 17,000 illegal migrants have crossed the English Channel in 2022. In recent weeks, Home Secretary Priti Patel has provided more funds to the French in a bid to prevent travel from starting. READ MORE: Last Channel migrants: More than 500 crossings this weekend

Earlier this week, French police were seen breaking an engine on one of the small boats to prevent a group from starting the journey across the English Channel. Many seek asylum upon arrival, but recent evidence suggests that far from coming from war-torn countries, one in four migrants started in Albania. Ms Patel had struck a deal with Rwanda to deport illegal migrants there upon arrival. The hope was that this would deter people before making the trip and put an end to human trafficking. However, a ruling by an anonymous judge at the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights without a formal hearing prevented the thefts from taking place. Attorney General Suella Braverman has warned that ECHR rulings over Britain’s control of its borders “undermine democracy and the rule of law”. DO NOT MISS Independent voters who ‘hate and miss’ Trump could save Democrats from Biden [INSIGHT] POLL: Should the next Prime Minister hold a general election immediately? [REACT] Rishi Sunak authorized Treasury Remoaner mandarins to prevent Brexit freedom [REVEAL]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1653464/Boris-Johnson-Emmanuel-Macron-migrant-crisis-small-boats-Nigel-Farage-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos